“Resignation”, another bomb on the White House – Libero Quotidiano





From fart to De Profundis. Joe Biden collects another torpedo from Great Britain. The signature is from Piers Morgan, a well-known English journalist and commentator who on the Daily Mail assures: “The Democrats can say goodbye to the White House”. Neither the American president nor his deputy Kamala Harris, in fact, they would have the least chance of winning the next political elections in 2024. In short, the “bomb” of Camilla Parker Bowles, who in recent days has blurted out Biden’s “long and noisy” flatulence in the presence of the Duchess, Prince Charles and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting at the CoP26 of Glasgow it is more than embarrassing, but still a “rose water” grain when confronted with political problems.





Morgan compares the presidential ticket to the protagonists of the film Dumber and dumber. “Not a day goes by that one of them doesn’t do something despicably derisive – from Biden falling asleep at the COP26 climate change summit, to Harris appearing in a World Space Day video with a plethora of dreaming children only to discover that they are well paid actors. “





The numbers on the president are pitiless: according to the last survey Use Today-Suffolk University at the moment it collects the approval of only the 38% of the Americans, while the 59% disapproves of him and 20% would like him to resign first. Worse still the Harris, appreciated “by less than 3 in 10 Americans (27.8%), which makes her the least popular vice president for half a century “.





On paper, Kamala should have represented the “plus” of the Democratic president, being the first woman, the first African American and the first Asian to hold the prestigious position. “The underlying plan was to resolve the chaos of the post Trump and, once Biden was 80, she would take the baton by becoming America’s first female president. “That won’t be the case, because – Morgan writes – her performance as vice president was as lackluster and insignificant” as her campaign. election for the presidential elections. She had been tasked with solving immigration problems, “but was sidelined when the southern border entered a dangerous new crisis.”





Between Covid, inflation And Afghanistan, the budget of this first year in the White House appears to be in deficit from every point of view. The mid-term elections, the commentator of Daily Mail, will end in a “bombing” that will cause the dem to lose control of the House, but because of “all the optimistic rhetoric” that Biden “spewed so confidently about the nation’s recovery from the turbulent years of Trump”, that “has revealed hot air “, the forecasts for 2024 are even more disastrous. The only solution was the replacement of Kamala “with a new moderate vice president” capable of reviving the administration and thus aiming at the succession of Biden himself.



