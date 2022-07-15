Resignation MIR Family Medicine

Family Medicine is the most deficient specialty of the National Health System.

With these numbers, the most deficient specialty of the National system of health (SNS) lose 166 of the 2,336 seats offered. This unsustainable situation was denounced in Medical Writing by the vice president of Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), Pilar Rodriguez LedoWith Joseph Polopresident of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semerge). Rodríguez went so far as to affirm that “the lack of support andn Family Medicine has been the specialty’s Achilles’ heel with regard to the allocation of MIR positions”. To reverse the situation as soon as possible, Polo argued that Semergen would seek to “increase the resolution capacity, change the care management and a increased investment” within Family Medicine.

Out of 200 places offered in “repechage” for non-EU citizens, 107 (53.5%) were chosen. After an exhaustive compilation among the UUDD of the country, 16 resignations are reported, effectively incorporating 28 residents, 63 remain pending, who requested an extension of incorporation. pic.twitter.com/3teYIZVPRQ — The Family Peephole (@de_mirilla) July 15, 2022

After completing the first adjudication phase in Family Medicine, there was 200 vacanciesand the Ministry of Health decided to open a new stage summoning applicants non-community. According to George Lemahead of studies at the Teaching Unit for Family and Community Care in Cuenca, filled all the vacant positions 107although at the moment of truth they incorporated 91 applicants. If you add the 91 resignations at 57 that took place in the first phasethe total resignations is 72.

This remarkable number of resignations has caused not a single autonomous community has managed to cover all teaching positions. Of the 2,336 seats that the SNS offered, 166 have become vacant, 7.1 percent of the global teaching offer of the call. The communities that have left the most vacancies unfilled are Estremadura (33), Castile and Leon (36) and Catalonia (3. 4).

11 of the 52 Spanish provinces complete the quota of places

Only the Spanish autonomous cities of Ceuta Y Melilla They have achieved fill all your seats offered (a total of three), and there are other communities that accounted for resignations are practically residual. In the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Murcia Y Asturias only one waiver is counted in each of them, while, in Cantabria, Basque Country Y Aragon only 2 have joined in each community.

The number of resignations of Family Medicine places offered by provinces mark that only 11 of a total of 52 they fill the quota. Castile and Leon is the most affected community, and the 66 percent of places in Soria, 50 percent in Palencia and a 24 percent in Lion. Another community that has suffered the most resignations is Estremaduraas Caceres lose a 54 percent of its seats and Badajoz a 21 percent.

A reality that SEMG has been denouncing for a long time and that greatly affects specialized Family training places is the existing Rural exodus in many communities, causing many MIRs to prefer to go to the cities in search of Better opportunities.