Resistance and aerobic exercise: the basic training to lose weight during menopause

Hormonal changes, stress and the aging process can work against you when it comes to maintaining your weight during menopause. However, there are several steps you can take to facilitate weight loss during this time. Because yes: you can also lose kilos.

Menopause officially begins when a person has not had a menstrual cycle for 12 months. This is a time when it can be very difficult to lose weight. In fact, many people find that they actually start to gain pounds already during perimenopause, which can start as long as a decade before menopause.

Several factors play a role in the

weight gain around menopause. In the lead are hormonal fluctuations. Loss of muscle mass, inadequate sleep, increased insulin resistance, etc. also appear. Things that make your life much more difficult.

In addition, fat storage moves

from the hips and thighs to the abdomen during menopause. This increases the risk of metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Therefore, strategies that promote abdominal fat loss are especially important at this stage of life.

The importance of calories



To lose weight, you need a calorie deficit. According to some research, a woman’s resting energy expenditure, or the number of calories she burns at rest, declines during and after menopause.

Although it can be tempting to try a very low-calorie diet to lose weight quickly, eating so few calories can sometimes make it difficult to lose weight. Low-carbohydrate, Mediterranean, vegan, and vegetarian diets have been shown to have benefits in perimenopause and menopause.

The best types of exercise to lose weight



But

not everything is in the dieta. The truth is that most people become less active as they age. However, exercise may be more important than ever during and after menopause. You need to get active and get out of the comfort zone (which really isn’t).

Because exercising can

improve mood, promote a healthy weight and protect your muscles and bones. Resistance training with weights or bands can be extremely effective in preserving or even increasing lean muscle mass, which normally decreases with hormonal changes and age.

Although all types of resistance training are beneficial, recent research suggests that performing more repetitions is better, especially for reducing abdominal fat. It is something that you must take into account to obtain the best results.

Aerobic exercise, known as cardio, is also great for menopause. Studies have shown that you can reduce abdominal fat while preserving healthy muscles during weight loss.

Resistance training and aerobic exercise can help promote fat loss while

prevent loss of muscle mass which normally occurs around menopause. A combination of resistance training and aerobic exercise may be the best weight loss strategy.