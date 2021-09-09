Resistance for Ethereum at $ 3,367. Will it reach the May Highs again?

In August, Ethereum recorded a huge performance of around 86%. The price of Ethereum, after the correction in May, is rising again. The main reason is to be found, in addition to the holding in the portfolios of the Big of the crypto market, also by the smallest investors.

Massive Ethereum purchases on a large scale have been taking place in the past few days. Trading volumes have increased from around $ 100 million to $ 1.6 billion today since yesterday. This increase suggests that the big market players have decided to buy large quantities of cryptocurrency. Surprisingly, most are investors who have decided to put their hands on their portfolios. In fact, in the course of these two days the new addresses have increased dramatically. The number of these during the month of August increased by 8,000 units, also increasing purchases. The record of addresses reached by Ethereum is 60 million. Of course, investors are not only investing in Ethereum, but also in other assets to diversify their investments