Resistance for Ethereum at $ 3,367. Will it reach the May Highs again?

In August, Ethereum recorded a huge performance of around 86%. The price of Ethereum, after the correction in May, is rising again. The main reason is to be found, in addition to the holding in the portfolios of the Big of the crypto market, also by the smallest investors.

Massive Ethereum purchases on a large scale have been taking place in the past few days. Trading volumes have increased from around $ 100 million to $ 1.6 billion today since yesterday. This increase suggests that the big market players have decided to buy large quantities of cryptocurrency. Surprisingly, most are investors who have decided to put their hands on their portfolios. In fact, during these two days the new addresses have increased dramatically. The number of these during the month of August increased by 8,000 units, also increasing purchases. The record of addresses reached by Ethereum is 60 million. Of course, investors are not only investing in Ethereum, but also in other assets to diversify their investments

Other paths for Ethereum?

In addition to the portfolios of small and large investors, Ethereum is also entering the DeFi protocols. Studying the flows in these protocols, the flows from Ethereum are up by $ 62 billion with TVL approaching $ 57 billion. In addition to this path, Ethereum has also been the subject of ETH 2.0 contracts, reaching $ 23 billion. Unfortunately, the EIP fee elimination mechanism burned about 7,000 units of Ethereum. This caused the supply to drop from 1117.219 to 117.212. What could be of concern is the minting limit of 18 million.

Graphic Analysis and Ethereum Trend

Ethereum, before the sharp correction in May, made a huge rally that took the price from $ 221 to $ 4,380 (May 2021 high). The sharp fall (around -50%) brought the price down to $ 1727.91, using it as a very strong support on two more successive occasions. It breaks the 21-period average and the $ 2,740.93 threshold. The price, at $ 3,315.74, is currently suffering from the resistance at $ 3,367.62.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep reading

Beware of the RSI which is dangerously approaching the overbought zone. This could very likely result in a retracement caused by profit taking. In fact, looking at the price trend in the last two weeks, the pace of growth has slowed. A break of $ 3.367 can give us more confidence on the continuation of the main trend.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: