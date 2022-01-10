resolution and framerate for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and old-gen revealed – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction, the technical director Bruno Lalonde, has unveiled resolution and framerate of the versions PS5, Xbox Series X | S and old-gen consoles of the new multiplayer PvE shooter.

In an interview with MP1st, Lalonde says the standard PS4 and Xbox One versions will run at stable 30fps at 1080p resolution, while next-gen consoles will hit 60fps, with 4K resolution and HDR support.

“For old-gen consoles we’re aiming for solid 30fps and 1080p. On next-gen we’re at 60fps, with 4K and HDR, and the game will hit up to 120fps on high-end PCs,” says Alonde.

Rainbow Six Extraction, a promotional image

Unfortunately, Alonde hasn’t added any more details or whether Rainbow Six Extraction on consoles will allow users to choose between different graphics modes.

We won’t have to wait long to find out more, as Rainbow Six Extraction hits stores on January 20. The game will be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.

Just a few days ago we released a new trial of Rainbow Six Extraction with our impressions of the new multiplayer shooter based on Siege’s operators, while Ubisoft has released two trailers dedicated to history and the various types of Archas that we will have to face in the game.