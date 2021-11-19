resolution and framerate in the video analysis of VGTech – Nerd4.life

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite was put under the magnifying glass by VGTech for one of his classic video technical analyzes, in this case focused on versions Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One X | S, to analyze them resolution and performance.

In the video we can see the first Graphics Quality mode Xbox Series X, then Xbox Series X Performance mode, then Xbox Series S Quality and Performance, then moving on to Xbox One X and Xbox One S, obviously with different results depending on the platform.

Xbox Series X in Graphics Quality mode uses a dynamic resolution ranging from a maximum of 3840×2160 to a detected minimum of 2400×1800, with temporal upsampling that reconstructs the image in 4K at all times, while Xbox Series S in Graphics Quality mode maintains a resolution of 1920×1080, apparently fixed.

In Performance mode, Xbox Series X uses a dynamic resolution that goes from a maximum of 2560×1440 to a minimum of 1390×960, with reconstruction at 2560×1440, while Series S goes from 1920×1080 to 1440×1080 but maintaining the maximum resolution for most of the time, which suggests a possible margin that would have allowed the console to reach higher resolutions in quality mode, considering the consistency of the performances.

Xbox One X in quality mode ranges from 3840×2160 to 2880×1800 with temporal upsampling and from 2560×1440 to 1706×960 in Performance, while Xbox One S goes from 1920×1080 to 1280×900.

Regarding performance, i results are very positive: Xbox Series X in graphics quality mode remains firmly anchored at 60 fps, averaging 59.99 fps recorded, while in Performance mode it basically goes to 120 fps, given the 119.71 fps recorded average. Series S also remains consistently at 60 fps and 30 fps in quality mode, the same frame-rate as Xbox One S and Xbox One X in quality mode, while the latter maintains 60 fps in performance mode. The drops appear to be few and far between, at least as far as testing is concerned.

This morning we also released our trial of the Halo Infinite Campaign with great impressions.