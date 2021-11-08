resolution, fps and ray tracing – Nerd4.life

How it will turn Elden Ring on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in terms of resolution, fps and any support for the ray tracing? Bandai Namco revealed it with the official technical specifications of the game.

We already knew about the 4K and 60fps mode on PS5 for Elden Ring, with the traditional two options to achieve maximum visual quality or greater fluidity on PlayStation 5, but the information coming from the publisher is complete and covers all platforms.

Let’s start from PC, where according to the hardware configuration Elden Ring (here our preview) can run at 4K and 60 fps with HDR and ray tracing. No graphics mode, of course, but the traditional settings to scale the game according to the components.

On PS5 And Xbox Series X the new title of From Software will instead be able to run up to 4K and 60 fps with HDR and ray tracing, with the two classic ways to privilege resolution or frame rate: in the first case we will probably touch the actual 2160p at 30 fps, in the second case we will travel to 60 frames by lowering the definition.

We will also find two graphics modes on Xbox Series S, apparently: Microsoft’s next-gen inexpensive console will run Elden Ring at 1440p and 60 fps with HDR but without ray tracing, but even here you will have to choose between quality and performance by changing the resolution and frame rate values.

Finally on PS4 the game will run at 1080p and 30fps with HDR, up PS4 Pro at 1800p and 30 fps with HDR, up Xbox One at 900p and 30 fps, and up Xbox One X at 4K and 30 fps with HDR. For all the previous generation platforms the values ​​are fixed, but the use of dynamic solutions is not excluded.

It is important to note that in all cases the ray tracing it is listed “via patch”, meaning it will probably not be available at Elden Ring launch, but will be added later via an update.