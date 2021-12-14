resolution, performance and ray tracing – Nerd4.life

Forspoken returned to show itself yesterday, giving the opportunity to be better known between videos and details and among these it also emerged the fact that it will have three graphics modes on PS5 with the choice between resolution, performance and ray tracing.

After the video with four minutes of gameplay and the new preview, Forspoken has again given proof of what kind of game it is, further clarifying its nature of particular third person action RPG in a fantastic setting.

Forspoken, the protagonist in action in the game world

Although it has shown several uncertainties in technical terms, these should be largely resolved upon release, when the game will present a selection of three possible options for graphics: the Graphics Quality mode aims for resolution. 4K at 30 fps as frame-rate, the Performance mode lowers the resolution to 1440 to 60 fps and there will then be a third option for ray tracing, the details of which are not yet known, obviously beyond the presence of the graphics technology in question.

Still with regards to PS5, director Takeshi Aramaki also reported that Forspoken will take advantage of the DualSense in various ways, such as different sensations applied to the adaptive triggers in order to return various feelings based on the spells launched, in addition of course to the advanced vibration provided by the haptic feedback.

Forspoken will arrive on PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022 and it is a rather long time exclusive on the Sony console, given that we are talking about two years of presence only on PS5 and PC.