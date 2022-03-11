Resolution regulating medical specialties put into effect

SANTO DOMINGO. – The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt) delivered to the Schools of Medicine of the different universities in the country, Resolution No. 28-2021 that regulates medical specialties in the Dominican Republic.

The Doctor Franklin Garcia Fermin, owner of the entitysaid that “with this regulation, our country resolves a situation that remained unresolved for many years within medical societies, and its echoes reached the Dominican Medical College and the Ministry of Public Health at different times.”

However, at the presentation ceremony, held in the halls of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic, the president of the Dominican Medical College was not summonedas reported by the president of the guild, Dr. Senen Caba.

The head of the ministry assured that once he began his administration, a consensus began to be built with the purpose of finding a solution to the situation of medical training.

He stressed that “after a constructive dialogue with the different societies made up of medical specialties, as well as with the Ministry of Public Health and the Medical College, we arrived at the terms of fair regulations.”

He recalled that “these regulations were presented to the National Council for Higher Education, Science and Technology at its session on October 8 last year, and were approved with observations as Resolution No.28-2021.”

“The indicated observations were discussed and agreed with the main actors, for which we were working from October of last year until now (Thursday) that we are putting into force this important regulation for the operation of medical institutions in the Dominican Republic”, Garcia Fermin assured.

At the event, the Mescyt also delivered the Report on the Monitoring of the Faculties and Schools of Medicine in the country.

Directors of the Schools of Medicine of the Central del Este (UCE), Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC) and Católica Nordestana (UCNE), among others, attended.

The president of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic, Dr. Luis Scheker Ortiz.