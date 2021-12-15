Sports

“Resounding, Africa Cup canceled for Covid!”

He might skip the Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon. According to Rmc Sport, the reflection of recent weeks is turning into reality: the Caf (African Football Confederation) could announce the cancellation of the tournament in the coming days. The Africa Cup, initially scheduled for June 2021, had already been brought forward to January 2021 and then postponed to January 2022 due to Covid. At this point the third change of program takes place, with the definitive cancellation of the continental event.

Napoli would lose Osimhen, Anguissa and Koulibaly

Beyond the difficulties related to the Coronavirus and the new one Omicron variant, Caf has to face the discontent of some clubs, mainly English, which would like to keep the players on British soil in the coming weeks. In addition to risking contagion and not being available to the teams for a few weeks, African players called up by their national teams should respect a quarantine upon their return to Great Britain. In Italy, Napoli also risks losing important players such as Osimhen (Nigeria), Anguissa (Cameroon) and Koulibaly (Senegal).

