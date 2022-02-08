Resounding Brescia, Lopez gives up and Inzaghi remains. Marroccu: ‘Differences between the coach and Cellino, we know the strengths and weaknesses of the president’ | First page

Brescia is in chaos: Diego Lopez, expected today at the signing and direction of the first training session, has decided to resign from the post. The arrival of the coach had been contested by the fans, and the decision came today. And now? MARROCCU SPEAKS – The Rondinelle’s ds Francesco Marroccu said: “Last night I met Diego Lopez and his staff. There was no good air in the city for his return. There was a movement for which Diego Lopez, friend of Brescia and I want to underline it, friend of the president, even today, after many reactions also from the press, from social networks, he became aware that Brescia could not go forward with serenity. He has resigned from the post. Inzaghi was not exonerated. Diego Lopez was in town because we were thinking about the exemption. No official communication has ever been given. I didn’t cut Inzaghi’s head off. I stopped supporting him compared to a month ago because I realized that the historical moment of the choice did not put the two driving people of the Brescia project, Inzaghi and Cellino, on the same wavelength.. My presence was functional upon the arrival of Diego Lopez. But the ground is not fertile for him to return. Inzaghi must cooperate with the club. He was the architect of Brescia’s departure. Without him we would not be in this situation. The coach and the president said things to each other. Inzaghi was questioned for the final result not immediately. In the last period Inzaghi has worn out. We want to go to Serie A. The moves are only oriented towards this. We know Cellino’s strengths and weaknesses. What do I do now? I go out and call Inzaghi! I kept the team in the dark until tonight when after training I communicated that I would call the coach to get him back ”.