Resounding from England: Newcastle on Balotelli

The Saudi-owned club reportedly made contact with Adana to have “SuperMario”. Mancini also observes

The Newcastle would be interested in hiring Mario Balotelli. According to reports from the Daily Star, the English club has begun to make contacts with the Turks of Adana for a possible return of the former Manchester City and Liverpool forward in the Premier League. “SuperMario” would be one of the many objectives of the new Saudi ownership, which wants to relaunch the club at the top of British football.

The last appearance of the Italian center-forward in the top flight of the United States dates back to almost seven years ago, when with the Reds shirt he played against Hull City at KC Stadium on April 28, 2015.

The return to a championship as important as the Premier League would be important for Balotelli, who in his heart still hopes to be able to convince Mancini to recall him to the national team in the year of the World Cup in Qatar.