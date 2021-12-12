Resounding in the Conference League, KO risk at the table and elimination!

The official statement from Uefa arrives after the Tottenham-Rennes case in the Conference League

Antonio With you risk big. In recent days, the match of Conference League between his Tottenham and the Rennes, valid for the sixth day of Group G, was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the English club. Unfortunately, the challenge will not be recovered. The English team thus risks losing at the table and sensationally exiting the competition. With a defeat, in fact, the Spurs would finish third in their group.

The official press release of the Uefa. The match will not be rescheduled: “In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in collaboration with the two clubs, has tried to find a workable solution to reschedule the match, in order to ensure that the group stage could be completed accordingly ”.

READ ALSO >>> Transfer market, shocking goodbye to Juventus: “Excellent relationship with Conte”

Conference League, Tottenham-Rennes is not played: risk of defeat for Conte

The statement continues: “Unfortunately, despite all efforts, it was not possible to find a solution that would work for both clubs. Consequently, the match can no longer be played and the matter will therefore be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken pursuant to Annex J of the aforementioned match regulations “.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus, Conte takes him to England | The player agrees

Bad news, therefore, for Antonio Conte. His team could surprisingly abandon the new European competition.