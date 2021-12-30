Resounding Lukaku: ‘I want to return to Inter, I’m not well at Chelsea’. And he apologizes to the fans | First page

Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter. A shocking announcement, that of the Belgian center forward, that the Nerazzurri club sold to Chelsea in the summer for 115 million euros. Now, evidently, he has repented. In a long interview, made by Sky, the attacker also apologizes to the Inter fans: “First of all, I want to say a great one ‘sorry’ to the Inter fans, because I think the way I left must have been different. I had to talk to the fans first, because the things you have done for me, for my family, for my mother, for my son, are things that remain for me in life. I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still high level to win more. “

Lukaku at Chelsea is not happy: “Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I’m physically fine. I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I’m not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up “.

The months went by quickly: “Everything has gone by. I think everything that happened shouldn’t have happened like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it’s not the right time now. , but even when I left it wasn’t the right time. Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that “.