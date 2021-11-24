Sports

Resounding Mancini, the big team wants him on the bench: the answer

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Roberto Mancini can’t wait to play the playoffs with the Italian national team in March, but a super proposal has arrived: the truth

L’Italy is worsened to a degree in view of the qualification for the next World Cup scheduled in Qatar. Everything will be clearer with the playoffs that will be played in March with the National, eager for redemption after the double draw in the group against Switzerland and Northern Ireland.

Mancini Roberto © Getty Images

The same Italian recruiter was also criticized for some training choices, but the accounts will be done in a few months. As revealed by the Bild journalist, Christian Falk, Roberto Mancini would have been contacted by Manchester United to become the new manager. His response was immediately negative since his goal is to be the protagonist at the helm of theItaly to the World after the triumph at the Europeans.

Mancini, the desire for the World Cup

The goal of Mancini remains that of qualification to the next World in Qatar after having wasted the litmus test against Switzerland with the missed penalty by Jorginho. In March Italy will be ready for a new exciting challenge.

Mancini Roberto
Mancini Roberto © Getty Images

The same PSG midfielder, Marco Verratti, revealed that he can’t wait to defend the blue colors in view of the playoffs: he already thinks about it every day. With Mancini firm on the bench.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

