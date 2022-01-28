Resounding Morata, between Juve and Barcelona check Atletico Madrid. And Aubameyang … | First page

From one decision to another. Not only Alvaro Morata’s future has to be written, but also the present: the decision of the last few days still remains, by Max Merryfrom try to keep him in Turin, but the will of the Spaniard is to change the air and possibly wear the Barcelona shirt.

THE ATTEMPTS OF THE AGENT OF MORATA AND OF LAPORTA – That’s exactly what you talked about yesterday his agent, Juanma Lopez, with the management of Atletico Madrid, not finding the necessary side of the Colchoneros: arrived at this point of the market, the opening for a rival club, like Xavi’s, would only take place in the face of a guaranteed redemption or almost, despite the many interests that have always been at stake between the two clubs. He also tried the number one of the blaugrana Laporta to unblock this situation, moving in the first person, but thereoutcome was still and (for the moment) negative.

THE AUBAMEYANG INTERLOCKING WITH ARSENA, ARTHUR AND KULUSEVSKI … Like this the plot extends to another club, Arsenal, because Barcelona still needs a striker, che could be Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, so ownor Juve made their last attempt in the morning, during the meeting at a distance between Cherubini and the English director Edu, in which we spoke also by Arhtur and Kulusevski: but the Gabonese will hardly take the road to Turin, indeed he now seems close to Catalonia.

THE ‘SUAREZ CASE’ DOES NOT EXCLUDE RETURN – In all this game of banks, Morata could therefore find himself involved in another sensational plot: because in the past few hours, compared to one break like that between Luis Suarez (not only Mls, but also the Aston Villa temptation of his friend Steven Gerrard) and the Cholo Simeonmashed potato Atletico are forced to find a solution last minute for the attachmento and the most immediate option is that of Morata, especially for next season but possibly also sin immediately if the Uruguayan were to leave.

THE FINAL CHOICE – At this point Juve would prefer, once they have probed Aubameyang and understood that it is complicated to replace both Morata and Kulusevskigive away only one to make money, with the second favorite and with the Spanish “pulled by the jacket” from everyone, but for now destined to remain.