Resounding RMC – Africa Cup can be canceled: Omicron variant and organizational difficulties

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
The Africa Cup of Nations could be canceled. What was just a hypothesis several weeks ago has become a real possibility in recent days. According to information reported by RMC Sport in France, in fact, the African Football Confederation (CAF) could soon announce the cancellation of the 2022 edition in Cameroon.

The motivations – Several coaches are discussing this eventuality although an official decision has not yet been communicated. Beyond the organizational difficulties related to Covid-19 and its new Omicron variant, the CAF has to face the discontent of some clubs, mainly English, who do not want to lose important players in the coming weeks. African players called up by their respective national teams should observe a quarantine upon their return to the UK, which would force the various teams to deprive themselves of them for a longer period.

This is the Twitter message posted by the authoritative French broadcaster

