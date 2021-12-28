Resounding, the International Business Times: ‘Pif one step away from buying Inter. Documents are coming, 1 billion deal ‘| First page

The rumors about a distant future from Suning for Inter had faded, but the news relaunched today from the International Business Times, one of the most authoritative publications in the financial field, reopens a front that seemed closed for the Nerazzurri fans: that of the interest of the Pif fund in the acquisition of the club.

SUNING AND PIF – In recent months, exponents of the most important Arab investment fund, directly controlled by the government of Saudi Arabia, they had done their utmost to confirm the past interest in the Milanese club and waned with the purchase of Newcastle. On the other hand, the leaders of Chinese ownership they had instead emphasized that at the moment there was no desire to sell the company, also relaunching it in the future.

INCOMING DOCUMENTS – That’s why the bomb dropped from the IBT it is even more sensational today. Because it not only speaks of a revived interest, but of an official proposal that is taking shape and with the documents for the sale that are arriving in Milan. Basically, for the US economic newspaper, the deal is not only well underway, but is already virtually concluded for a total valuation of 1 billion dollars (about 900 million euros at today’s exchange rate). We’ll see if this deal really materializes, but the corporate chapter for Inter is far from over.