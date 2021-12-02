Resounding turning point in Europe: “We will discuss the obligation of vaccines in all EU countries”

Europe does not exclude the inclusion of the vaccine obligation in all 27 countries of the Union: the decisions on the fines for those who do not vaccinate are of a purely national nature but “I think that a debate can be opened on the mandatory nature of vaccines in ‘EU, let it be done ”, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference. “Two years ago I never thought I’d see what we see now, we have an ongoing pandemic, we have vaccines that save lives and are not used. If we look at the figures, one third of the European population is not vaccinated, 150 million people are a lot. Not everyone can be vaccinated, like very young children, but the majority can, ”he added.

“WHO tells us that Omicron is a high risk, right now we don’t know much but we know enough to be concerned. It’s a race against time, ”he added. “There is a double challenge we have to face”. A strong wave – 250 million cases and more than 5 million deaths globally – is “the new threat of the Omicron variant. Here in Europe there is a resurgence of the virus, there are more hospitalizations, more deaths that mainly concern unvaccinated people “he added, then thanking South Africa, because they were transparent and quick in informing us and allowed us to react quickly. Every day counts in this battle ”against Covid.





