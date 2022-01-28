resounding victory on the Trento field





From our correspondent – Other than eight rotations, other than bouncing fatigue, other than lightning rods and scapegoats out of the way. Other than a derelict team and destined to fall downstairs. Openjobmetis demolishes all clichés that accompanied the umpteenth stormy days of this week e also demolishes – away – an Aquila Trento who was looking for third place alone against the red and white tail.

And instead, after the one that fell with Venice, the team now 100% in the hands of Johan Roijakkers (who has already figured out which quintet wins the games: incredible!) on the table of the battle for salvation another joker very heavy: 84-90 on the field of the Dolomiti Energia (inviolable up to two years ago) with a Marcus Keene hot shooting again (31 points) but with a team ready to sacrifice themselves for him – said the Molin home coach -, di get your hands dirty and rely on your heart and willpower as perhaps never seen this year. And they enter fully into the collective as well the babies Matteo Librizzi and Nicolò Virginio (Caruso, excellent, we already consider it old), unleashed on the field by Roijakkers and useful in their own way for the outcome of the match.

A exciting race: ten equal situations, ten overtakes it’s a OJM able to smell the air of victory when he passed a few minutes unscathed (we were at the end of the third period) made impervious by adverse whistles and non-whistles. Upon entering the last quarter, Varese had more petrol (Trento has often played between Serie A and the cup in the last period) but also greater lucidity, managing better different balls and finding those decisive blitzes also in the other statistical items, in particular to rebound. Where everyone expected a thirty victory, given the persistent absence of a red and white pivot, and where instead Ferrero and his teammates captured seven more balls, with 20 carambola grabbed in attack.

A fundamental in which he excelled the mysterious man, born Justin Reyes: starting from the bench and destined to replace the bulky figure of Gentile, the American fished in Mexico City has delivered a lucid, intelligent and very productive performance. 17 points, 7 rebounds, 7/8 from the field in just 15 ‘. Enough to be “A big factor” says Roijakkers, who is absolutely right. It was a lifetime that a foreigner had not given such a debut in the current championship: the first exam passed with honors.

Now, yeah Sunday, there is another always with the same opponent. The two teams will travel in parallel to Masnago, one looking for a prestigious encore, the other with the desire to take revenge. It is difficult to predict who will be able to win but Varese is no longer beaten as many expected. Strange, incomplete, irregular, but there is a team: now Solca and Arcieri have the task of not making a mistake in the graft that will have to complete it.

TWO BALL

Immediately a very surprise at the reading of the formations: Roijakkers gives confidence to Librizzi as well as to De Nicolao in the starting lineup, moving Beane to the wing and thus keeping Keene and Reyes out of the bench. A way to lengthen the rotations and perhaps to remove some reference to Molin who is without Forray but recovers Caroline. In the quintet there are two Italians on each side, Flaccadori and Mezzanotte those of the hosts.

THE MATCH

Q1 – The start of Openjobmetis is very complicated: immediately two fouls by Librizzi and very high percentages by Trento with Williams scoring from below but also from 3 and bianconeri to +10 in an amen. In the timeout, however, Roijakkers tightens the shirts in defense: rising in tone in the rear, Varese squeezes a 0-10 partial with Keene on target and Reyes immediately productive. Thus comes the overtaking with the Dolomites which in over 5 ′ finds only 3 points in the bezel by Flaccadori: Keene misses the last triple but is 23-24 Varese.

Q2 – Those who believe that the OJM is a flash in the pan must change their minds in the second quarter: the red and white concede something to the physicality of Trentino (Sorokas in particular struggles in the area) but when you sum up Varese is always there. Reyes, very clean in his movements, finds points on the way, Keene shoots from time to time; It’s a pity for De Nicolao that I don’t get a shot when shooting, but even when Trento runs away by 5 points, he is immediately caught again. And a dunk by Reyes to punish an incorrect change closes the first half on 42-42.

Q3 – Varese starts with the handbrake on (6-0 Dolomites) but wakes up early. Then here are some slips of the referees, for an impeccable 25 ‘, a little affect the third period: first the grays give up a technician to Reynolds (fourth foul) and threaten to use the same coin with Molin (recall), but then they swallow the whistle on 3-4 Varese attacks ended with players in flight and so the Dolomites got back to leading, albeit slightly. The OJM is not there, Virginio scores in tap in and Keene – after a simulation technician – is unleashed and equalized in the half hour, 64-64.

THE END

Keene does not stop and, with the help of Caruso, packs the first shot at +6 of the red and white, immediately reabsorbed after the timeout of Molin and a feat of Flaccadori. Everything to be redone but from here on the nose ahead will always have Varese also because Trento misses something too much in the line. Reyes sees himself with a stunt basket, then Keene again but the gap remains very small in favor of the Roijakkers team. However, time passes and when you enter Varese in the last minutes it gives the impression of being able to take it home. If Beane, very tired, is rejected, Keene still has a couple of cartridges to shoot from afar and when Vene snatches yet another precious attack rebound everyone understands that she is done. Varese raises his arms to the sky, the first round of the double confrontation is red and white, 84-90.

DOLOMITES EN. TRENTO – OPENJOBMETIS VARESE 84-90

(23-24, 42-42; 64-64) TRENTO: Saunders 15 (6-8), Flaccadori 23 (4-9, 2-4), Reynolds 12 (2-6, 2-8), Midnight 7 (2-3, 1-3), Williams 18 (7-10 , 1-2); Bradford 3 (1-2, 0-1), Conti 3 (1-1, 0-1), Ladurner 2 (1-2), Caroline 1 (0-1, 0-1). Ne: Gaye, Morina, Zangheri. Herds Molin.

VARESE: De Nicolao (0-9, 0-2), Librizzi, Beane 15 (3-10, 2-6), Vene 8 (2-4, 1-3), Sorokas 6 (2-5, 0-1); Reyes 17 (7-8), Virginio 2 (1-1), Ferrero 3 (1-2 from 3), Caruso 8 (3-5), Keene 31 (6-8, 5-13). Ne: Dog. Herds Roijakkers.

REFEREES: Lanzarini, Near, Borgo.

NOTE. From 2: T 24-42, V 24-50. From 3: T 6-20, V 9-27. Tl: T 18-28, V 14-20. Rebounds: T 38 (10 off., Williams 11), V 45 (20 off., Reyes 7). Assist: T 16 (Flaccadori 5), V 14 (De Nicolao 4). Lost: T 9 (Williams, Reynolds, Saunders 2), V 6 (4 with 1). Retrieved: T 4 (4 with 1), V 4 (Caruso 2). Exit 5 fouls: none. Technical F. Reynolds (23.35), Keene (29.10), Caruso (32.53). Unsportsmanlike F.: Reyes (36.42)



