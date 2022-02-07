respect the limits and the tax authorities arrive

In some ways surreal what happens to ATM withdrawals in this 2022.

Let’s try to understand what is happening. As we know, the eye of the taxman is particularly attentive to consumer ATM movements. But those who do not hide income from the Revenue should have nothing to keep. But this year a somewhat particular situation has arisen. The cash limit until last year was positioned at the € 2000 threshold. But this year it has halved and consequently those who use € 1000 and above in cash can receive a fine that reaches as much as € 50,000. These are the new methods of the government to discourage cash and consequently black. The problem comes when we have to make a withdrawal at the ATM. The ATM withdrawal limit remained fixed at € 1,500. Therefore the old limit of the past years has remained on the ATM. Consequently, the account holder who goes to withdraw € 1,500 is doing absolutely nothing wrong.

Paradoxical risk at ATMs

Yet when withdrawing between 1000 and 1500 euros, the bank could ask questions and it would be up to the account holder to explain why he has to make those withdrawals. If the bank is not convinced it could even report to the taxman. It is a somewhat paradoxical situation because in reality withdrawing € 1200 in cash for example does not necessarily mean having to make a payment of € 1200 in cash. Maybe it simply means having to make a couple of payments in cash and want to keep a sum in your wallet so nothing contrary to the new directives on the use of cash. The same goes for payments. If you pay more than a thousand euros, you may have received multiple payments in cash and you don’t want to go to the ATM many times but only once to pay everything.

Yet these withdrawals over € 1000 for the tax authorities are still suspicious and if repeated they could also trigger checks.

