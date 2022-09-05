Respite from blackouts? La Guiteras and two units of other Cuban thermoelectric plants start up

The Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant (CTE) in Matanzas and the state-owned Unión Eléctrica (UNE) reported on Saturday night the synchronization to the electro-energy system (SEN) of several electricity generation blocks in the midst of prolonged blackouts and the Cubans ask which one will now have to go out of service.

La Guiteras was synchronized to the SEN at 10:44PM with 30MW and progressively increased loads, according to several publications in the official profile of the CTE. One of the notes indicated that “more than 200 maintenance actions were carried out on time and with the required quality.”

In a latest update, Matanzas’ CTE said it had already reached 130MWh.

The Antonio Guiteras, one of the largest generators of electricity in Cuba together with Felton, from Holguín (with unit two not currently operating after a fire), went out of service last Tuesday due to a breakdown. In later days, reports Days with the greatest generation deficits during the current energy crisis.

For its part, the UNE reported on its Facebook profile on Saturday night that Unit 2 of the Santa Cruz Thermoelectric Plant, with its 65MW, and unit 5 of Rente, from Santiago de Cuba, were also synchronized with the SEN.which was increasing load until reaching its 75MW.

In comments from Cubans affected by the prolonged and continuous blackouts, boredom and lack of hope for an improvement in the situation were noted.

“They started those, great. But, just to know, which ones will break down now? What will be the relay?” said Eduardo Castillo Arocha.

“Units from different thermoelectric plants come and go, but what? I see that the blackouts continue with the same intensity. At least here in Encrucijada, living is torture,” said Juan R. Sánchez.

Blanca Ydania Calzada Muñoz expressed: “That’s good, because right now I’m in a blackout dog, let’s see if it improves, this is unbearable!”

The blackouts continue without respite for Cubans, exhausted by a summer in which some towns have suffered blackouts of up to 20 hours in a day.

In July blackouts were recorded for 29 of the 31 days of the month, according to data from the UNE collated by EFE, and August behaved in a similar way due to the testimonies of those affected in official channels.

Power outages have caused discontent to skyrocket, and cacerolazos and street protests are reported at night in towns across the island. Given this, the Government deploys its repressive forces, while promising that it will solve the problem by the end of the year, something that Cubans do not believe.