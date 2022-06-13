Resplendent, Zendaya dazzles the red carpet of the most influential personalities of Time (PHOTOS)
Many stars were at the rendezvous in New York for the Gala Time 100, which honors the hundred most influential personalities in the world. But the one who caught all the light was none other than Zendaya!
She shines in the series of OCS Euphoria, but that’s because Zendaya shines everywhere she goes. The actress went on Wednesday, June 8, to Lincoln Center in New York. Event to which she was invited as an influential personalitysince the emblematic place received the Gala Time 100, which values the hundred most influential personalities in the world according to the prestigious American magazine. And no one could miss Tom Holland’s girlfriend. Indeed, the 25-year-old actress arrived ultra elegant in a vintage dress by Bob Mackie, from the haute couture designer’s fall/winter 1998 collection. Dressed by stylist Law Roach, Zendaya wore this long dress made up of blue, turquoise and black colors. A look completed by a sparkling Bulgari necklace, with more than 49 carats of diamonds, and three diamond rings set in platinum. On the makeup side, Zendaya wore shimmering turquoise eyeshadow and lip gloss.
Behind the scenes of Zendaya’s standout vintage outfit
Particularly proud to see his piece worn by Zendaya, Law Roach gave a behind-the-scenes look at Zendaya’s dressing, while showing his admiration for the work of Bob Mackie. “I am literally in love with this [robe] adjusted! I don’t see vintage clothes as a fashion phenomenon: they are the ones who pushed me to do this job, and they will always be my first choices, when possible”, he wrote under Zendaya’s photo. “I’m so grateful to have been granted rare access to some of Bob Mackie’s most amazing archive.he added. I’m so honored that you even know my name”.
Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Andrew Garfield among the most influential personalities
A message addressed to the couturier following a publication of the latter which thanked the stylist for having chosen his piece. Other guests were present at this evening, such as Bill Gates, actress Amanda Seyfried, stunt actor Simu Liu, actor of Spiderman Andrew Garfield, singer Miranda Lambert, journalist and businesswoman Zanna Roberts Rassi, French photographic collage artist JR, producer and actress Quinta Brunson.
