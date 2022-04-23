Respond to Dani Alves and the fate of Real Madrid, the horror novel without Messi and reveal when Ansu Fati returns
Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano this Sunday in a pending match of the Spanish League. The culé team must win to keep its place in the Champions League.
Xavi Hernández appeared this Saturday at a press conference and talked about Barcelona’s horror novel without Messi, Respond to Dani Alves and the fate of Real Madrid, reveals when Ansu Fati returns.
A line to reinforce
”There are positions that we do not have doubled. The idea is to have two competitive players per line”.
header goals
“Many have been about strategy, others about Luuk because of his ability, others about attacking spaces… they are different but it is part of the idea of the game and is the consequence of a job well done”.
Frankie de Jong
“It’s very important. He has to mark an era in this club. It is at a very good level and I am very happy with it. Has to follow. He has to score, assist and he has to be the protagonist”.
Aspect that costs more
”The understanding of the game. Interpret the spaces and the free man. Psychologically, they are very prepared. On a physical level, perhaps we noticed fatigue in the last game. Tactically, we haven’t had much time to work on it”.
aubameyang
”If it’s a goal, as if it’s with your back. Auba has scored goals throughout his career. It was a guarantee. He works for the team. He is a very good signing. A super winter signing. He helps the team and is a positive person.”
Ansu Fati
”If everything goes well, he will be against Mallorca. I see him very well”.
horror novel
”We were aware. We are in the first months without Messi. We have to be patient. Many teams, great teams, have a hard time coming back, like United. At a minimum you have to be competing for the titles. We must have patience”.
Schedule and message to the public
”The public message is that we need them. When we don’t have them, we suffer like the day of Eintracht or Cádiz. Tomorrow should be the day of return to normality. We need you. Without them, we are much less of a team.”
LaLiga is not finished
”The president surpasses me in optimism. What Alves says… we will never know. He has not given us to compete in the ko competitions. We must have a lot of patience. The first, us. Next year, try to fight to win titles. It has not come to us to compete. We will never know if Alves is right”.
What kind of book would this Barça be?
”There are science fiction moments, like the 0-4 at the Bernabéu. Scary situations, like when we had no players. Situations like the one in November, seeing the classification. We have to understand that we are in the post-Messi era and we have to be very patient. The situation has not been given to win titles. We must strengthen ourselves and be brave in the game. We have to be realistic and have courage.”
Keep block or revolution
”We are planning, but we also depend on the economic situation. We are aware of the situation. For people to come in, they also have to go out.”
Iraola
“I think it’s a great season. In addition, they qualified for the Cup semis. They are doing a spectacular job. We have mutual friends who tell us that it works very well. We agree on the selection and he is a very good guy and a good teammate. It is a reference. He is brave. It has variants. He is taking advantage of Rayo. I’m happy for him”.
San Jordi as coach
”Now I give you the itinerary for the afternoon. I have two little kids. I’m pretty busy at Can Barça, but also at home. I try to disconnect despite the stress that Barça entails. It’s hard because we’re in the emergency room. I try to disconnect at home and with friends. But enchanted, it is a privilege”.
Gain
”We are playing a lot, next year’s Champions League. The second square. Let’s be realistic, LaLiga is practically impossible. They are not the best feelings that we have had in recent games. We want to get them back.”
Pique Management
”It is a pity that you have these inconveniences. It will depend on how it goes. It depends on your feelings. It’s been like this for two or three months. We will manage it.”
Opportunity to tie the Champions
”It’s an opportunity, a golden opportunity to consolidate ourselves in second position and improve the game. They’re a difficult opponent who puts pressure on you. They have a very good, brave coach. It is a match to show personality and be forceful and more effective. It would be a very important step to win to clinch the Champions League”.