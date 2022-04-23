Respond to Dani Alves and the fate of Real Madrid, the horror novel without Messi and reveal when Ansu Fati returns

2022-04-23

Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano this Sunday in a pending match of the Spanish League. The culé team must win to keep its place in the Champions League. Follow the scandal in Spain: Piqué betrayed Sergio Ramos and talks about Messi Xavi Hernández appeared this Saturday at a press conference and talked about Barcelona’s horror novel without Messi, Respond to Dani Alves and the fate of Real Madrid, reveals when Ansu Fati returns.

A line to reinforce

”There are positions that we do not have doubled. The idea is to have two competitive players per line”. header goals

“Many have been about strategy, others about Luuk because of his ability, others about attacking spaces… they are different but it is part of the idea of ​​the game and is the consequence of a job well done”. Frankie de Jong

“It’s very important. He has to mark an era in this club. It is at a very good level and I am very happy with it. Has to follow. He has to score, assist and he has to be the protagonist”. Luis Rubiales breaks the silence and reveals the truth about the audios with Piqué Aspect that costs more

”The understanding of the game. Interpret the spaces and the free man. Psychologically, they are very prepared. On a physical level, perhaps we noticed fatigue in the last game. Tactically, we haven’t had much time to work on it”. aubameyang

”If it’s a goal, as if it’s with your back. Auba has scored goals throughout his career. It was a guarantee. He works for the team. He is a very good signing. A super winter signing. He helps the team and is a positive person.” Ansu Fati

”If everything goes well, he will be against Mallorca. I see him very well”. horror novel

”We were aware. We are in the first months without Messi. We have to be patient. Many teams, great teams, have a hard time coming back, like United. At a minimum you have to be competing for the titles. We must have patience”. Schedule and message to the public

”The public message is that we need them. When we don’t have them, we suffer like the day of Eintracht or Cádiz. Tomorrow should be the day of return to normality. We need you. Without them, we are much less of a team.”