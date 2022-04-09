Responding Arthritis Patients Show Differences in Gut Microbiome

New study certifies that the relationship between rheumatoid arthritis and the intestinal microbiome is closer than previously believed

Gut microbiome. Photo: ShutterStock

Rheumatoid arthritis, as it is known, is an immunological condition that may have a relationship with other areas of the body, as has been established by a recent study by researchers where they affirm that thanks to the systemic response that can reverse this disease, the manifestations or symptoms can be predicted. from other systems.

“We found that the gut microbiome is related to whether or not clinical symptoms improved in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. We found characteristics of the gut microbiome that were related to improvement and also incorporated these into a machine learning model that can effectively predict improvement.” in a follow-up consultation. Jaeyun Sung, Ph. D computational biologist at the Mayo Clinic Center for Personalized Medicine, Rochester, United States.

In this way it is possible to predict in a complementary way how rheumatoid arthritis can present itself and if there is an improvement in malignancy with certain treatments, many times it is something complex not only for this condition but for others where it is usually complex to show a better prognosis.

Related news

“The study A retrospective observational cohort study included 32 patients diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis between 1988 and 2014. The researchers performed metagenomic shotgun sequencing on 64 fecal samples maintained in a biobank and collected at two different clinics at 6- and 12-month intervals. Sung and his collaborators observed microbiome traits significantly different between patients than with the time showed minimal improvement clinically important and those who didn’t,” says the study.

The investigation also provided evidence experimental in the use of technology machine learning with the purpose of knowing more in depth and analyzing the microbiome bowel in order to predict the course of the disease.

“We had some preliminary idea that it might be related to some extent to the disease state and perhaps the treatments. So this led us to hypothesize that there might be a relationship between the gut microbiome and response to treatment or disease activity over time,” said Dr. John M. Davis III, a rheumatologist clinician and research chair of rheumatology at the Mayo Clinic.

Thus, it was concluded that the microbiome bowel and its study may be linked to the state and progression of rheumatoid arthritis, a guideline that could be very useful both for the literature and for medical practice.

Source consulted: Here