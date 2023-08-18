Responds to the demands of the theater community – Plaza de Armas

Through a statement issued by the Secretary of Culture of the State of Querétaro, Marcela Herbert Pesquera, as President of the Theater Advisory Council, informed the artistic community and society in general about the results obtained after eight dialogue meetings and five working tables Went. Between the theater community and dependency.

This dialogue stems from a declaration of disagreement about the actions taken by the state authority, issued on 22 March Table of representatives of the Theater Advisory Council and the Organized Theater Community of the State of Querétaro. The above was addressed by the head of the agency in a meeting with the headquarters of the Querétaro Center for the Arts (CEART) on March 23 to listen to their concerns, demands and needs.

Finally, it was also reported that they would be linked with the Querétaro Women’s Institute and the Secretariat of Social Development as well as with the State Legislature through Deputy Ana Paola López Biedlen, President of Education and Culture, to issue a new call for theatrical productions . commission. What has already been mentioned will be illustrative and not exhaustive, so the Theater Advisory Council, through the negotiating table, will be able to continue to put forward proposals for the benefit of the society and the theater community.

The theatre’s calls will be agreed upon with the theater community through working groups of the Theater Advisory Council, which will be publicly announced at least one month in advance to guarantee their dissemination and, therefore, greater participation and social impact.

The projects received by the call will be selected by a committee composed of experts from outside SECULT, including members of the theater community of the state of Querétaro, who will receive financial compensation for the work done.

It is agreed that the representatives of the theater community will collaborate with SECULT, so that the current needs and realities of the community are taken into account, as far as possible, in the 2024 budget project, so that together, a state in Querétaro Theater programs can happen. Supported by adequate budget, can be developed which includes all the disciplines of theatrical activity as well as its processes, production, implementation, dissemination etc.

SECULT recognizes the Table of Representatives of the Theater Advisory Council as an institution that, in addition to being advisory on the matter, strengthens the dialogue between cultural exemplars and the organized theater community. Therefore, it formalizes its members for the term 2023-2024 through public appointment. He undertakes to seek the legal figure that guarantees its transaxial stability.

Relations will be strengthened with the various municipal, state and federal authorities in order to expand the opportunities for production, development, commercialization and dissemination that Querétaro Theater offers.

SECULT undertakes to organize talks or meetings to socialize the program “With you, culture to the next level” where it will be trained. Process, The needs and scope of the financial, in-kind and/or logistical support provided by this program to artists and cultural agents.

Process, The needs and scope of the financial, in-kind and/or logistical support provided by this program to artists and cultural agents. Equitable and transparent mechanisms that directly support theatrical production in strengthening, offering and creating more opportunities in the discipline will be implemented from the beginning of this year.

It has been agreed to work together for the promotion and dissemination of the theatrical proposal and various activities through a special billboard and other initiatives arising in the work tables.

SECULT recognizes the contributions received from working groups of the theater community as a means for developing specific strategies, such as dialogue, commercialization, festivals, dissemination, social protection, relations, gender, control, specific audiences and regulations.

At the proposal of the community, SECULT managed to link and manage resources with other government institutions (Querétaro Women’s Institute, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Social Development of Querétaro) to issue a call that supports theatrical production and promotion.

