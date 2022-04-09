Responsibility and prevention, from Covid to hearing: focus on health at “In the crosshairs”



A “In the crosshairs” of Telelibertà, the topical format conducted by the director Nicoletta Bracchi, came the health, with four prominent guests of the Ausl of Piacenza. On the Covid front: Marco Delledonne (Public Health Directorate) and my colleague Andrea Vercelli (acting director of First Aid and Emergency Medicine). On hearing: the audiologist and speech therapist Sara Ghiselli with fellow ENT and surgeon Giuseppe Di Trapani.

On the one hand, an interpretation of the growing contagions was offered. On the other hand, a focus on hearing one month after the World Day and a few days after the national one on the prevention of noise damage in school age; this, being able to boast a department of Otolaryngology (directed by the head physician Domenico Cuda, national president of SIA) of national excellence.

Covid: tail blow?

“Infections at + 15% in the latest weekly report – Delledonne attacked – cases doubled since the end of February. After the state of emergency, it is now everyone’s responsibility ”. You called for prudence in associating with fragile people; the use of ffp2; swab with mild symptoms.

At the emergency room

“On the Covid front I present the optimistic side – so Vercelli – the patients are infinitely less serious than the previous waves; hospitalizations for pneumonia, a small minority. We see many infections similar to flu and cold, thanks above all to vaccinations ”. But in the case of internal positivizations (growing) “when we confine patients in the few Covid beds (Infectious Diseases, Emergency Medicine and Surgery), they can no longer be followed in first person by the specialist in charge”.

Covid and hearing

Among the pandemic reflexes: “the disappearance of the lip, due to masks, has worsened many patients – agreed Ghiselli and Di Trapani – a socially disabling deficit”. And “in the last two years the interventions have decreased, after a peak of 170 implants in a year, placing us as a reference center with patients from all regions, of all ages and problems.

Watch your ears

“We record frequent accesses to the PS for the use of sticks: they only do damage, like wax cones, even to the very delicate skin of the ear canal”. Hearing loss is “on the rise, especially among young people, due to prolonged use at excessive volumes of the earphones”. More generally, hearing must be treated like the rest: “you shouldn’t wait, these are pathologies that are often hidden, never transient. The World and National Days, encouraged by the WHO, contribute to raising awareness on an issue that is wrongly overlooked and still taboo ”.

Prevention, surgery, prosthetics

“The treatment of deafness and hearing loss – explained Ghiselli – is a path that can involve figures such as speech therapists, audiometrists, psychologists”. A paradigm applicable to all ages. “Screening in newborns exceeds 98% in the region and in Piacenza. Early diagnoses allow early rehabilitation but adults are controlled only by noticing a more or less disabling problem, often years after onset “. Thanks to the stigma: “hearing aids are like eyeglasses but shame and fear remain when turning to the otorine, implants experienced as a defeat,” Di Trapani stressed. “Those who do not hear tend to isolate themselves, pretend to understand, alienate themselves” with several potentially serious consequences. Even in children, difficult to identify: “for example, we treat many” fake hyperactive “and children with language delays”.