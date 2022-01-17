“Responsibility of the referee, not ours alone. We must react immediately”

These are the declarations of Stefano Pioli to Dazn at the end of the game

On Serra’s mistake: “I tried to calm the players down and I couldn’t, but I couldn’t. We knew we had been wronged. Too bad, the responsibilities are ours for the goal conceded, but they must be shared with the referee direction. Strange, because he had never whistled half-fouls. We didn’t have to finish 1-0 in the first half, we had chances to win it. A bad evening “.

On the match: “When you create 7-8 scoring, it means that you are in the game. Provedel made many saves. We had some difficulties in the second half, but we had the situations to win it. And then we lost it “.

On the black beast spice: “It shouldn’t affect us. It is an empty joke that was not needed. We missed an opportunity. We weren’t able to take a win we wanted and we need to think about the next match. Everyone can have a bad day and we have to get back to running fast ”.

On Bakayoko and Krunic: “We built with Baka between the lines. It is a fact that they did not have the perfect mechanisms at all. After such a defeat it is good to have heavy games like Juventus and Inter that will help us get back up. “

On reacting to the wrong suffered: “It must be so. After such a negative match in terms of the result and how it came about, we have to react. We didn’t deserve defeat. We have to do better on the first goal conceded. Matches can also be won 1-0 “.