Rest in paradise. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, on vacation in Capri about to celebrate ten years of marriage
About to celebrate 10 years of marriage (next October 19), and after having overcome a crisis that at the time became public, Jessica Biel (40) and Justin Timberlake (41) seem to have found the formula to keep the spark in the couple: in a recent interview, the actress stated that, beyond alliances, they try to behave “like boyfriends”, giving each other spaces to be alone.
In a kind of honeymoon getaway (none of their children were seen, Phineas [2] and Silas [7]) and after freeing their overloaded agendas, they unplugged for a few days from the crazy rhythm of Hollywood on the Italian coast. They were first seen embarked on a luxury yacht anchored in Sardinia. And over the weekend, the paparazzi caught them in Capri. Protected by hats, sunglasses and long-sleeved shirts, they settled on the sand to contemplate the Tyrrhenian Sea. They also practiced kayaking and got lost in the small streets of the island, between laughs and complicit looks.
THE NATION