Restaurant employee killed a customer with a punch and was sentenced – USA – International

Corey Pujols, an employee of the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant chain, was sentenced after a violent episode that he carried out when he served an irate customer. The event occurred in May 2021 and now the man’s sentence was known.

According to local media, Vonelle Cook, 77, was upset with the service of the establishment, located in Tampa, United States. He tried to order through the window service, but the communication system was not working properly and, annoyed, he entered the store.

racial slur

Once inside, he complained to the worker with high caliber words and called him ‘black’ in a derogatory way. Pujols confronted him and repeated that he will not call him that, but the subject continued with the insults.

The 27-year-old employee punched him in the face, causing Cook to fall and hit his head hard on the ground.. Due to the seriousness of the injuries -skull fracture and contusions to his brain-, the older adult died three days later.

(You can read: Bill Gates predicts the replacement of cell phones).

1.

• Corey Pujols, 27, has been charged with an aggravated manslaughter on a person older than 65.

• As a Dunkin’ Donuts store manager, a regular customer came in, was ‘extremely rude,’ and called him a racial slur.

• Pujols punched the unidentified man, 77, once in the pic.twitter.com/lLqJN2tM7V — PMUnitedNews (@JettBlackMedia1) May 12, 2021

The defendant is held accountable in the totality of the circumstances

In the midst of the judicial investigations, other Dunkin’ employees assured that the deceased subject was a frequent client, but a “problematic and abusive” being.

Authorities initially charged Pujols with manslaughter. However, the charge was reduced to serious assaultas reported by the chain ‘Fox’, since the employee signed an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty.

(Also: Bus driver rammed two thieves who were on a motorcycle).

“The defendant is held accountable considering the totality of the circumstances: the aggressive approach and despicable racial slur used by the victim, coupled with the perpetrator’s age, lack of criminal history, and lack of intent to cause the victim’s death. victim,” he said. Grayson Kamm of the Hillsborough State Officein a statement, for the aforementioned medium.

reduced sentence

In other words, several factors were analyzed to reduce the worker’s charges, such as the use of racial slurs and the client’s attitude, which according to witnesses was always lackadaisical.

A Tampa judge ordered the African-American Pujols to spend two years on house arrest, perform 200 hours of community service and attend an anger management course.. In addition, the agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office includes three years of probation.

(Keep reading: Tsar Bomb, the world’s most destructive nuclear weapon).

The episode was presented at a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Tampa, United States.

As reported by the local newspaper ‘Tampa Bay Times’, the dead man had been released from prison after serving a sentence for pedophilia.

Trends WEATHER

*With information from EFE

More news

– The crude testimony of the woman who beheaded her boyfriend when they had sex.

– With ‘missilezo’, they shoot down the ‘Grey Wolf’, the best Ukrainian war pilot.

– The ‘bottomless pit’ where divers have died trying to unravel its mystery.

– The star of Star Wars who ended up in jail and in a psychiatric center.