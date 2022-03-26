Restaurants navigate changes with mask, vaccine requirements

A quote attributed to Mark Twain reads, “If you don’t like the weather in New England right now, just wait a few minutes.”

The same could be said for mask and vaccination requirements in Los Angeles, where restaurant workers and owners have juggled sometimes confusing and conflicting guidance at the state, county and local levels for the past two years.

Just a few weeks ago, it would have been almost unthinkable not to have to show proof of vaccination before dining at an indoor restaurant in Los Angeles. But soon, that could already cease to exist.

The SafePassLA program, adopted on November 8 by the city of Los Angeles, was one of the strictest in the country. Required full proof of COVID-19 vaccination for visitors to most indoor public facilities, including restaurants and bars. Implementation of the program, which began in late November, coincided with a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spread across the country.

On March 9, the City Council voted unanimously to begin repealing the city’s proof of vaccination requirement. This came on the heels of Los Angeles County relaxing its indoor mask and proof of vaccination mandates, leaving individual business owners free to create their own policies. The county continues to “strongly recommend” the use of masks in closed spaces; large indoor “mega events” with 1,000 or more attendees will still require proof of vaccination.

Where does that leave restaurant owners and staff? As always, doing our best to go with the flow and keep up with the rules that could change again in a few months. COVID-19 cases have declined across California since Omicron’s winter surge, but a recent spike in BA.2 subvariant cases leaves open the possibility of another spike in the near future.

Business owners are also left to set their own rules regarding COVID protocol, not only what to require of visiting diners, but also of their own staff. “From the first full shutdown, there was no guidance from the Department of Health, much less from our local government,” said Raymond Yaptinchay, co-chef/owner of Spoon & Pork, with locations in the Sawtelle area and in Silver Lake. . “It’s crazy how they change the rules and they don’t tell us,” he said. “I have to find out by watching the news.”

For Yaptinchay and her staff, however, the repeal of the mask-wearing and proof-of-vaccination guidelines comes prematurely. “It’s too early to do this,” he considered. “I understand, everyone is tired of wearing masks, [pero] we are on the front line,” he said, referring to himself and his restaurant staff.

Yaptinchay requires that its staff be vaccinated and booster. Front desk staff will also continue to wear masks for the time being, she noted, a choice they made. Diners have been “pretty compliant” regarding vaccination rules. “If they make a fuss, I tell them, ‘You’re more than welcome to eat out.'”

Lusy Gradzhyan, owner of Lusy’s Mediterranean Cafe in Van Nuys, echoed Yaptinchay’s frustration with inconsistent government messaging.

“Between announcements from the CDC, county health, state, and federal government, it was sometimes hard to know which rules applied and when. We stick to the county guidelines,” Gradzhyan said, through a translator. “Now that the regulations are being lifted, it’s a relief from the confusion and understandable frustration of customers,” he remarked.

Courtland Kimberly Miller, executive chef and co-owner of Main Kitchen Cafe, with locations in Canoga Park and Granada Hills, described her staff as feeling “a little bit relieved” about the relaxation of protocols, adding that it’s up to them if they want to wear masks. . “Although everyone is vaccinated, it is up to them to keep the mask; some prefer it,” she commented.

Octavio Olivas, chef/owner of the Ceviche Project in Los Angeles, appreciates the recent changes. “In the last two weeks it seems like things are getting back to normal, which is very, very good,” he noted.

Keeping your staff healthy is made more difficult by Ceviche Project’s small size: it has counter seating and only a few tables. “My restaurant is super small,” she explained. “Somehow it doesn’t matter that we wear masks, people are right in front of us without them.”

Olivas required internal COVID testing for his five-person staff: For the past four months, any time someone feels sick, they can get tested and get results in minutes. Your employees are vaccinated and the use of masks for them is optional.

With one notable exception, Olivas noted, clients have been good at following the rules. “We had an incident where a regular customer said, ‘We’re vaccinated.'” But it turned out that it was not. “After a couple of wines, they said, ‘We’re not going to get vaccinated.'” Olivas and his team were surprised and asked them to go outside.

The owner and his team remain focused on their work and will adapt to future changes in the law as they come. “Here we are; summer is going to be great,” he said. “We are in positive mode.”

To read this note in English, click here.