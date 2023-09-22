Restless legs syndrome affects 4% of children and teens

it’s 23rd september World Restless Legs Syndrome DayAccording to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), approximately two million people in Spain suffer from a neurological disorder, whose experts estimate that 90% of the affected people in our country have not been diagnosed Despite this incident (till) 10% of the adult population and up to 4% of children and adolescents disease), as symptoms are usually mild and sporadic at first and may not be reported until restless legs syndrome (RLS) progresses.

Many people normalize the discomfort they feel and this, combined with the difficulties in accessing a specialist doctor, can Delay in diagnosis more than 10 years, Patients with RLS, also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, experience a very difficult-to-control urge to move their legs, which is usually a cause. tingling, itching, or burning It usually appears during rest and subsides with movement. Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome they appear in the eveningThis is why they usually cause sleep problems.

“Since the symptoms of this disease usually occur during rest or at night, it is very common for patients to experience difficulty sleeping or relaxingwhich can greatly impact the patient’s quality of life,” explains Dr. Celia Garcia Malo, member of the Sleep and Wakefulness Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology. “It is not in vain that restless legs syndrome, in addition to its impact on sleep quality, is commonly associated with anxiety and depression, and can have a significant impact on social and work relationships.”

“We know that at least 25% of patients begin to experience symptoms of restless legs syndrome in childhood or adolescence”

“Above all, they are Cases that begin in pediatric age“When the presence of these discomforts in the extremities can be attributed to increased pain or hyperactivity, this is where the greatest delay in diagnosis occurs,” Dr. Celia García Malo comments. “And yet, we know that at least 25% of patients begin experiencing symptoms of the disease in childhood or adolescence.” Additionally, cases that start at an early age can become the most severe cases. Up to 20% of patients with restless legs syndrome suffer from the disease in its most severe form, and this usually occurs in people whose symptoms begin before the age of 20.

Restless leg syndrome can begin at any age

“In any case, this is not a disease that begins only in childhood or adolescence. Although it can begin at any age, in general, most people begin to experience symptoms by the fourth decade of life. Furthermore, it is more common in women than men“Dr. Celia García Malo says. “Therefore, we recommend that all people who experience leg discomfort, especially when they occur with such frequency that they find it difficult to initiate or maintain sleep, consult their doctor to make a correct diagnosis. Consult, study if there is an underlying cause, and treat the disorder adequately. Currently, about 25% of patients go to a neurology clinic or sleep unit. chronic insomnia “He has been diagnosed with restless legs syndrome.”

The causes of restless legs syndrome are not known, but its occurrence is related to genetic factors, iron deficiency, and changes in dopamine levels in the brain. In addition, it may also be associated with certain diseases and medical problems, such as kidney failure, diabetes, pregnancy, neuropathy, spinal cord conditions, as well as Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis.

“Treatment will vary depending on whether some type of underlying cause has been identified. In any case, treatment will generally focus on addressing symptoms and improving sleep quality. Therapeutic approaches may include lifestyle changes, such as avoiding caffeine and alcohol, maintaining a regular sleep routine, exercising, and implementing relaxation techniques. In more severe cases or when the disease significantly interferes with quality of life, “There is specific medication to improve symptoms.”Dr. Celia García Malo explains.

“In any case, it is important to accurately monitor the development of the disease and its symptoms to prevent the disease from getting worse. Since, when the disease develops and patients suffer from a severe form of the disease, it is very difficult to find a treatment that is effective,” the SEN expert concluded.

