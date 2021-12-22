Tech

restock at GameStop on December 22, 2021, will be only the console without extra costs – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

PS5 will be available on the website of GameStop tomorrow, December 22, 2021. The restock will be announced during the live stream on Twitch, which will begin at 4pm. The sale will begin in the second part of the episode. The most interesting part is that it will be a smooth version, with no extras.

PS5 will go on sale at price base of 499.99 € (standard model) or 399.99 € (digital model). The email does not specify which models will be available, but indicates that there will be no bundles. This means that you won’t have to shell out a single extra cent over the console if you don’t want to.

PS5 Standard and PS5 Digital

PS5 Standard and PS5 Digital

Recall that PS5 includes in the price a DualSense controller (white, standard), a base to support the console in portrait or landscape mode, power cables and an HDMI 2.1 cable. Sony has also marketed alternative color controllers.

GameStop reports that the number of PS5s available is very limited, as always. It will therefore be important to be timely with access and purchase. Our advice is to follow the GameStop live stream on Twitch so you can instantly find out when the consoles will be available.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

multiplayer PvP coming with a free post-launch update – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

teaser related to Red XIII appears on the official website – Nerd4.life

5 days ago

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 removed from all stores: the reason is “historic”

November 8, 2021

Trony flyer, with the new offer “Get 3 and Pay 2” lots of products at a super price

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button