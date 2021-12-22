restock at GameStop on December 22, 2021, will be only the console without extra costs – Nerd4.life

PS5 will be available on the website of GameStop tomorrow, December 22, 2021. The restock will be announced during the live stream on Twitch, which will begin at 4pm. The sale will begin in the second part of the episode. The most interesting part is that it will be a smooth version, with no extras.

PS5 will go on sale at price base of 499.99 € (standard model) or 399.99 € (digital model). The email does not specify which models will be available, but indicates that there will be no bundles. This means that you won’t have to shell out a single extra cent over the console if you don’t want to.

PS5 Standard and PS5 Digital

Recall that PS5 includes in the price a DualSense controller (white, standard), a base to support the console in portrait or landscape mode, power cables and an HDMI 2.1 cable. Sony has also marketed alternative color controllers.

GameStop reports that the number of PS5s available is very limited, as always. It will therefore be important to be timely with access and purchase. Our advice is to follow the GameStop live stream on Twitch so you can instantly find out when the consoles will be available.