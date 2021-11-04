Restock confirmed by GameStop this afternoon

With an email sent to registered customers, GameStop confirms the restock of PlayStation 5 today, Wednesday 3 November. The time has not been announced but will be announced during the new episode of GameStop TV.

The chain confirmed that PS5 Standard in bundle version will go on sale today at a price of 729.98 euros in a package that includes the console, games and accessories that will be revealed later. GameStop invites you to tune in at 16:00 on GameStop TV to find out when the consoles will actually go on sale, so beware, 16:00 is not the time set for the restock and the PS5 will be available later in the day.

We remind you that the restock concerns the standard model with optical reader and not the PS5 Digital Edition, we do not know at the moment what will be the games and extra accessories included in the bundle, we will update you as soon as we have news about it. Keep an eye on the PlayStation 5 page on the GameStop website to be among the first to find out when the console will be available for online purchase.

From October only GS + loyalty program members can make online purchases on GameStop eCommerce, make sure you are registered and have enabled the receipt of emails and promotional messages.