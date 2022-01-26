restraining order for a 45-year-old woman – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

From October 2020, the lady began targeting Apple’s CEO with threatening emails and on two occasions approached his home. She now she won’t be able to own any weapons and try to make contact with Cook

The CEO of Apple Tim Cook victim of stalking for over a year from a 45-year-old woman of Virginia. Only a few days ago a Californian judge issued a restraining order against him by banning them until the end of March of own a weapon, interact with any Apple employee, including Cook, and enter Cupertino property. A violation of the order would lead to arrest or the payment of a fine. In fact, during these months the woman has distinguished herself for several threatening attitudes against the number one of the Apple, making it consider in the eyes of the court a concrete threat to Cook. After boasted on Twitter that she is in a relationship with him and indicating him as the father of her two children, the lady started targeting the CEO via email from October 2020.

Online threats In one of these messages he also sent an image of a loaded pistol and ammunition, threatening to use them. Meanwhile the woman has then also opened in several American states fake companies with sexually explicit names or offensive in which it figured Tim Cook as the owner and his home address was entered. But the actions were not limited, so to speak, to the virtual world.

Domicile targeted In September 2021 the 45-year-old he also tried to reach Cook’s house in Palo Alto from which she was removed from security, after asking to be able to speak to the Apple CEO. A situation that reappeared a few weeks later when the woman broke into the house for a short time before returning to her car. On that occasion, the police also intervened and once stopped the woman had searched the Porsche without finding any weapon.