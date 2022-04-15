Restrictions and cases of COVID-19 increase in China

Coronavirus controls have brought some of China’s most populous cities to a standstill and residents are growing angry as infections surge, damaging a sluggish economy and triggering warnings of possible global repercussions.

Shanghai is relaxing rules that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes after complaints that they had trouble getting food. But most of his businesses remain closed. Access to Guangzhou, an industrial hub of 19 million people near Hong Kong, was suspended this week. Other cities are limiting access or closing factories and schools.

Spring planting by Chinese farmers who feed 1.4 billion people could be disrupted, Nomura economists warned on Thursday. That could boost demand for imported wheat and other foods, pushing up already high world prices.

The closures are an embarrassment to the ruling Communist Party and a setback for official efforts to shore up slow growth in the world’s second-largest economy. They come in a delicate year in which President Xi Jinping is expected to try to break with tradition and win a third five-year term as leader.

Beijing has promised to reduce the human and economic cost of its “zero contagion” strategy, but Xi on Wednesday ruled out joining the United States and other governments that are abandoning restrictions and trying to live with the virus.

“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency. “Persistence is victory.”

The government on Thursday reported 29,411 new cases, all but 3,020 without symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of that total, or 27,719 cases. All but 2,573 had no symptoms.