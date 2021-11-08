Restrictions fall, the US reopens its borders – Escapes

WASHINGTON – The restrictions on entry to the United States for international travelers introduced in 2020 due to the pandemic fall. As announced by the White House at the end of October, from today, the borders are reopening for those coming from Europe, China, India, Brazil and South Africa, both for tourism and for study or work reasons. However, you will need to be fully vaccinated and tested (within three days of departure).

However, the decree signed by President Joe Biden provides for some exemptions: for minors under 18, for people with medical problems or from countries where vaccines are not widely available. But all will still be required to prove a negative test. It will therefore be up to the airlines to implement the new procedures, under penalty of up to $ 35,000 for violation.

“The reopening of the United States has been warmly welcomed by the Italian public: there is a great desire to vacation, to travel and obviously the United States is a very important destination for Italian tourists, for family reunification, business”. This was stated by Andrea Mele, vice president of Astoi Confindustria Viaggi, commenting to Rainews 24 the fall, from 8 November, of the restrictions on entry to the United States for international travelers introduced in 2020 due to the pandemic. “However, there are important countries that have reopened and where we Italians cannot go, such as Thailand, Morocco, Turkey, French Polynesia: these are still banned destinations and this has a huge impact on our tourism sector”, he added. “We are talking about an industry that has the peculiarity of planning well in advance: we need certain times that are blatantly lacking on the part of the competent authorities. We cannot understand where we will go and what will happen: the decree establishing the bans expires on the 15th. December”. The organized travel industry, the Astoi vice president recalled, “employs tens of thousands of employees who for the most part are still on layoffs since April 2020”.