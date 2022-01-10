Restructuring Bonus 2022, at risk of discount and sale!

Budget Law 2022 (234/2021) in force for a few days and already disappointing on many fronts, especially if we look at the set of renovation bonus.

In fact, the text for building facilitations takes a different route from that hoped for and declared in the initial drafting phase, with the Super bonus 110% which grants a reduced extension to the villas, for which the 30% Sal obligation arises by the end of June to take advantage of the discount again this year.

Facade Bonus 2022 with one year left and one more reduced deduction of 30%; mobile bonuses made in shreds with the maximum subsidized expenditure and therefore also the amount, which drops from 8,000 to 5,000 euros per housing unit in 2022, and then falls again to 2,500 euros in the two-year period 2023-2024.

Except the home bonus which will continue with a 50% deduction applicable to a maximum expense of 96,000 euros.

If, therefore, the budget maneuver in order to recover the gap useful for the various reforms, such as taxation and pensions, reduces amounts and deadlines of restructuring bonuses with the aim of making ends meet, in 2022, as a result of another document that also acts by intervening on the legislation on building bonuses, there are other innovations.

Let’s talk about the Anti-fraud DL (157/2021) establishing new obligations (endorsement of conformity and technical certification) when using the restructuring bonuses with the credit transfer and discount options on the invoice. Additional obligations that only for the Super bonus 110% the use with personal income tax deduction is also extended.

So let’s see the new configuration of restructuring bonus 2022, after the double effect of Law no. 234 of 30 December 2021 and the Anti-fraud Decree.

The Budget Law (234/2021) extends the discount and sale for the 2022 restructuring bonuses

Before proceeding to see what the new deadlines of individuals renovation bonus, we see the changes that affect all of them, with respect to the method of use and the new obligations.

The restructuring bonuses, i.e. public funding with which to carry out different types of building intervention in their homes, are many and the main ones are: Super bonus 110%, face bonus, house bonus.

The 2022 Budget Law decrees that all three benefits for their duration will be available to taxpayers with three options for use:

personal income tax deduction: the owner anticipates the costs and the part covered by the bonus is reimbursed through a tax discount, divided into ten annual installments. Only the 110% Superbonus admits a five-year personal income tax deduction.

the owner anticipates the costs and the part covered by the bonus is reimbursed through a tax discount, divided into ten annual installments. Only the 110% Superbonus admits a five-year personal income tax deduction. discount on invoice: the company anticipates the costs of the part of the work covered by the restructuring bonus, subtracting the sum from the total of the final price. Then, the company always requests the reimbursement of the amount due with a tax credit or uses the assignment of the credit.

the company anticipates the costs of the part of the work covered by the restructuring bonus, subtracting the sum from the total of the final price. Then, the company always requests the reimbursement of the amount due with a tax credit or uses the assignment of the credit. credit assignment: the assignment of the credit instead has the purpose of allowing the owners who use the personal income tax deduction and the company that applies the option of the discount on the invoice to recover the liquidity due as a bonus without waiting for the time of the state. This credit is in fact transferred literally to a financial institution which pays the corresponding amount.

Eng. Carlo Pagliai nand his YouTube video takes stock of all the building bonuses after the entry into force of the 2022 Budget Law:

Anti-fraud Decree and additional obligations for the use of 2022 restructuring bonuses

Now, if the Budget Law 2022 establishes that for the entire activation time face bonus, house bonus And Super bonus 110% can be used in all three ways, with discount, assignment and tax deduction, a different regulation applies to expenses that can be facilitated by the restructuring bonuses if these have been paid before or after the entry into force of the Anti-fraud Decree.

That is, for invoices paid from the date of 12-11-2021, which concern subsidized expenses from face bonus and house bonus and more generally any restructuring bonus, other than Superbonus 110, if you opt for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer, there is a need for a compliance approval and technical certification of prices.

Of all the restructuring bonuses, the 110% Superbonus is the only one for which these obligations also extend to use with personal income tax deduction.

The renovation bonuses also include the furniture and appliances bonus and the green bonus, but these incentives have always not allowed discount on invoice and credit transfer, therefore the Anti-fraud DL has no influence on them.

New deadlines and Sal requirements for renovations with Superbonus 110%

We come to the deadlines and amounts of the various restructuring bonus 2022 and let’s start our review from Super bonus 110%.

Ultimately, the subsidy remains the same as in 2021, i.e. with the possibility of a 110% discount following one of the driving jobs (Ecobonus or Sismabonus) to which towed jobs are added. However, the deadlines change compared to the initial project.

Single-family buildings (villas): Superbonus 110% active until 31-12-2022. Without any requirement linked to the owners’ ISEE, but with a condition linked to the state of progress of the works. This is because by 06/30-2022 the Sal must be at least 30%.

Superbonus 110% active until 31-12-2022. Without any requirement linked to the owners’ ISEE, but with a condition linked to the state of progress of the works. This is because by 06/30-2022 the Sal must be at least 30%. Condominium buildings: Superbonus 110% active until 31-12-2023.

There are two additional years of activation of the facility only for condominiums and cooperatives, but with a reduced deduction 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025.

Facade bonus 2022, recovery of the building stock with a 60% discount

The 90% face bonus no longer exists! Until the 12/31-2022 the face bonus 60%, where nothing changes in the covered renovations, but the deduction drops drastically by 30%.

The face bonus 60% has no requirements Sal, that is, for works started and paid for in 2022, on the expiry date of the subsidy, a minimum percentage of progress is not required, with the only obligation to complete them, but without specifying the date.

Home Bonus, renovations covered at 50% until 2025

The house bonus 50% it is the restructuring facilitation par excellence, since among the subsidized expenses there are practically all the building interventions. The Budget Law not only renews the home bonus up to 2024, but also establishes that this facility remains the same as last year, i.e. with the 50% discount applicable to a maximum expenditure of 96,000 euros.

Mobile bonuses 2022-2024: the deduction remains at 50%, but the eligible spending drops

Generally when it comes to the renovation bonus the furniture and appliances bonus, given that this public funding for furnishing the house can only be accessed if the same was the subject of building interventions the previous year.

The mobile bonus will be active in the three-year period 2022-2025, with the deduction of 50% of the eligible expenses, but sees a reduction in amounts, because the expenditure ceiling changes. That is, the 50% deduction that in 2021 was applied to a maximum of 16,000 euros of expenditure, can be applied in the 2022 to a maximum of 10,000 euros and for the following two years 2023-24 to 5,000 euros.

In practice, in 2021 the mobile bonuses offered a public loan of 8,000 euros per housing unit to furnish the house, in 2022 the maximum deduction will be instead of 5,000 euros and in the following two years of 2,500 euros.

No changes in deductions or amounts for the 2022 green bonus

Incredibly lucky the green bonus active again this year without changes in legislation. That is, with the possibility of a 36% personal income tax deduction (over ten years) applicable to a maximum expense of 5,000 euros.

Therefore the green bonus assigns the beneficiaries a maximum loan of 1,800 euros.

Such renovation bonus it can be used for renovation and interventions on uncovered areas.