Restructuring Bonus 2022: discount and sale? A memory!

If the Budget Law 2022 (234/2021), together with the Anti-fraud decree (157/2021), had already dealt a severe blow to renovation bonus this year, a completely unexpected thrust arrives with the DL Sogni Ter who pierces them all, without exception.

Proceeding in order, this year’s financial maneuver, law 234/2021, establishes a reduction in amounts for bonus facades and the mobile bonuses and a reduced extension for the villas that want to take advantage of the Super bonus 110%.

On the other hand, the same text of the law also decrees that the various restructuring bonuses can be used up to the final maturity through three options, namely the fiscal detraction, the discount on the invoice and the credit transfer.

However, due to the Anti-fraud Decree in force since last November if you choose to use with a discount and transfer for building bonuses, if the amount of eligible expenses exceeds 10,000 eurosthe technical certification of the costs and the approval of compliance are required.

In addition to these additional obligations, the DL Sostegni Ter arrives surprisingly and intervenes again to complicate the discount e sale, establishing that from now on the credit can be assigned only once. All these complications that make the assignment of credit more difficult for companies materialize in the difficulty for them to be able to apply the discount on invoice.

So let’s try to make a complete overview and see point by point how i change restructuring bonus in 2022 in all their aspects.

Law 234/2021 intervenes on the 110% Superbonus. What are the new deadlines?

Let’s start with the greatest of the concessions, that is Super bonus 110%a generous incentive with a complex functioning, but with which citizens have the possibility of renovate your home at no cost.

After several rethinking of the case, the last text of the budget law establishes that the condominium buildings have access to the concession until 31 December 2023, after that date the Superbonus remains in place for these buildings, but in 2024 it offers only a 70% deduction and in 2025 of 65%.

The villas, on the other hand, will have to say goodbye to the Superbonus 110% very soon because only the single-family buildings which by next 30 June have reached a work progress status (Sal) equal to at least 30%.

On the other hand, the 2022 Budget Law also establishes the possibility of using the Superbonus 110% until its end with discount on invoice and credit transfer.

The possibility of the personal income tax deduction, che for expenses 2022 is reduced to four years instead of the classic five years.

The consequences of the Anti-Fraud Decree on Superbonus 110%, if used with tax deduction (Irpef)

We now come to the Anti-Fraud Decree whose links with the Superbonus 110% deserve a separate paragraph and this is because it is the only one of the concessions on which the text of the law has harsher and more severe consequences.

The objective of this decree is to limit fraud due to the use of public funding with the restructuring bonus and Superbonus 110%covering the total costs without spending limits, is what worries the supervisory bodies the most.

In fact, if the Anti-Fraud decree intervenes by establishing additional obligations when using the bonuses with discount and sale the Superbonus 110% is the only one for which these extra obligations are applied even if it is used with the tax deduction.

Put simply, for expenses incurred since November 12, 2021, when the Anti-fraud Decree formally enters into force, and facilitated by the 110% Superbonus, it is necessary to have a compliance visa and technical certification of the adequacy of the costs, whether the facilitation is used with a discount and transfer or with a simple Irpef deduction.

Budget Law 2022 and 60% face bonus. Are there any changes in eligible expenses?

We come to the bonus facades 2022, another incentive that until the current year was very generous, but which has now tightened its belt and a lot.

The old 90% face bonus no longer exists and, with an activation time ending at the end of 2022, the reduced exists face bonus 60%. The discount is identical to before from the point of view of subsidized expenses, that is, it applies to exterior renovations, but the discount offered is 30% less.

On the other hand, for the end of this incentive, there are no intermediate requirements concerning it state work progress (Sal), but the important thing is that the costs of the works are incurred in 2022 with the respective obligations and that the building interventions are in any case completed.

Also for the 60% facades bonus the possibility remains valid to use the subsidy with Irpef deduction in ten years discount on the invoice and credit transfer, in compliance with the new obligations of the Anti-fraud Decree.

What happens to the 2022 renovation bonus par excellence: the 50% home bonus

Another restructuring bonus active not only in 2022, but at least until 31 December 2024 is the so-called house bonus 50%that is the restructuring bonus par excellence given the vastness of its horizons and the large number of subsidized expenses.

This incentive is renewed and with a deduction equal to that of 2021, that is, increased with respect to the legislation of origin.

For the next three years, the home bonus offers a 50% discount on renovations, applicable however to the spending limit of 96,000 euros.

Again as a result of the Budget Law 2022 the possibility of using the home bonus with credit transfer and invoice discount is extended, alongside the more classic tax deduction in ten years.

Anti-fraud Decree Law and Sostegni Ter Law Decree: what changes for discount and sale with the 2022 restructuring bonuses

If we have clarified before, with regard to the paragraphs dedicated exclusively to the Superbonus 110%, to what extent the Anti-fraud decree (157/2021) acts on this building facilitation, let’s see now what effect it has on others restructuring bonus 2022.

As regards the tax deduction, which for the other restructuring bonuses takes place over ten years, there is no change regarding the additional obligations imposed by the Anti-fraud Decree. Since for restructuring bonuses (house bonus and facade bonus) other than Super bonus 110% compliance visa and technical certification are applied only if you choose for discount on the invoice and credit transfer and if the amount of eligible expenses exceeds 10,000 euros. It follows that, since the furniture and household appliance bonus is only possible with a tax deduction in ten years, it is not affected by this decree.

To intervene, however, to further complicate the discount and transfer for all the restructuring bonuses that contemplate this possibility, without exception, the new DL Supports Ter which establishes that the credit can be assigned only once.

The inevitable surveyor Danilo Torresi in his new YouTube video, which we propose below and which we recommend you to view, offers us a detailed explanation of the changes applied to the restructuring bonuses and the credit assignment:

In general, what is interesting here is that the credit assignment it is the one that allows a company to apply the discount on the invoice to the beneficiaries of the restructuring bonuses, it follows that if the mechanism becomes complicated, the possibility for taxpayers to find a company willing to anticipate costs is restricted.