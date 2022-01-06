Restructuring Bonus 2022: discount and sale towards the stop

We finally entered the 2022, with all the political changes that the start of the new year entails and with the entry into force of the new Budget Law.

This document, of vital importance because it defines and plans the public spending of the current year, is also the place where i renovation bonus undergo regulatory adjustments.

With regard to the 2022 budget maneuver, the redefinition of the building bonuses it was particularly torturous and the regulations of the various incentives have been repeatedly rewritten with real upheavals.

From this complex maneuver, the most damaged was undoubtedly the face bonus 90%, which will see a reduced deduction of 30% next year. Second in the standings the Super bonus 110%, for which a maxi-extension was promised until 2025 and which instead sees single-family buildings admitted to the concession only for another year and condominiums until the end of 2023.

The mobile bonus has also paid the costs of the lack of public funds and will see a 2022 with reduced amounts and more stringent requirements.

In this scenario the only ones renovation bonus for which there are no cuts in the amounts are the house bonus 50% and the green bonus.

On the other hand, however, the 2022 Budget Law also establishes, for the time of their duration, that the restructuring bonuses allow for use with a discount on the invoice and credit transfer.

If this is certainly good news to spoil the holidays, however, thinks about it Legislative Decree 157 of 11 November 2022, known as the Anti-fraud Decree because, in order to avoid scams such as overbilling of prices, it establishes a series of additional requirements to use all the restructuring bonuses, with particular attention to the use through discount and sale.

In short, if the Budget Law dismantles part of the restructuring bonuses, the DL Anti-Fraud to make their use more difficult, so let’s see in detail how the various restructuring bonuses will be in version 2022.

Restructuring bonus 2022, income tax deduction (5/10 years), invoice discount and credit transfer

Before going into the heart of the legislation relating to each of the restructuring bonuses, investigating which are the changes imposed on individual concessions, starting from last November 12 as a result of the DL Anti-fraud, let’s see what it means to use a subsidy with personal income tax deduction, invoice discount and credit transfer.

There are three ways of using the building bonuses (house bonus 50%, facade bonus and Superbonus 110%) as confirmed by the Budget Law 2022 for the activation time.

Personal income tax deduction (5 years for the Super Bonus and 10 years for the other incentives): in this case the owner of the property pays the full amount for the renovations, enters the expense in the tax return and the total covered by the restructuring bonus is subtracted from the taxes due at the end of the year. This deduction is divided into 5 annual installments for the 110% Superbonus and 10 annual installments for house bonuses, facades bonuses.

Discount on invoice: easy to explain and everyone’s favorite option, in this case it is the company carrying out the renovations that anticipates the costs and applies a discount directly on the final price. That is, those who use the Superbonus 110% pay nothing of the admitted expenses, because this covers the total costs; those who use the face bonus pay in 2022 with a discount of 60% and those who use the house bonus of 50%. In fact, the part covered by various bonuses will be returned to the company that anticipated these expenses with tax credit.

Credit assignment: both the company that has applied the discount on the invoice, and the owners who have benefited from the restructuring bonus with the Irpef deduction can obtain the amount due to them more quickly, transferring this credit that the State has towards them to a bank or an institution financial.

What is the Anti-fraud DL? How does the 2022 bonsu restructuring change?

The DL Anti-fraud it contains, as stated in the text of the de reto: a series of measures to combat fraud in the field of deductions for construction works and credit assignments. That is, in simpler words, it increases the necessary documentation to be presented for the use of the restructuring bonuses, in order to avoid the tax fraud, the most common of these is to inflate the prices of renovations, that is, to invoice prices higher than the real cost of the values, in order to obtain wider public funding.

How the Anti-fraud DL works on Superbonus 110%, facades bonus 60% and house bonus 50%

The changes made by the Anti-fraud Decree introduces additional requirements for using the restructuring bonuses with all three options, but by acting differently on the various bonuses, we therefore proceed in order starting from Super bonus 110%, because the Anti-Fraud Decree monitors it in a particular way, being the only bonsu to offer restructuring at no cost.

Article 1 paragraph 1, lett. a of Legislative Decree 157/2021 (Anti-fraud Decree) resolves on the 110% Superbonus, extending the mandatory compliance visa in the case of benefiting from the facilitation with Irpef deduction in five years, discount on the invoice and credit transfer.

An upcoming ministerial decree of competence of the Ministry of Ecological Transition it will be responsible for identifying the so-called maximum values ​​for some types of assets to which reference should be made to certify the appropriateness of expenses.

Otherwise such additional obligations are necessary for face bonus 90% or 60% and house bonus 50%, but only if you opt for the transfer of credit or the discount on the invoice, while there are no extra requirements for the Irpef deduction in ten years.

These changes, which in fact integrate and modify what was previously established by the Relaunch Decree of 2020, are to be considered valid for all invoices paid and issued starting from 11/12/2021.

Finally, we recall that for the renovation bonus (green bonus, mobile and electric household bonuses), which I do not admit the possibility of having the discount on the invoice or use the credit transfer, but only grant the Irpef deduction in ten years, there are no changes with the Anti-fraud decree.

Deadlines and amounts of the restructuring bonuses 2022, with the launch of the Budget Law

If the Anti-fraud DL supervises the use of restructuring bonuses, the Budget Law 2022 establishes the changes from another perspective, that is, deciding on deadlines and requirements.

In such a scenario it is decided that the Super bonus 110% it will be valid for villas (without any roof ISEE), until 31 December 2022, but with the obligation that no later than 30 June 2022 the Sal (work progress) is at 30%.

For condominium buildings, on the other hand, the deadline is set at 31 December 2023, which is one year longer than the villas. For these buildings there will still be the possibility of using the concession for a further two years, but with a deduction of 70% in 2024 and 60% in 2025.

The face bonus 90%, valid only for 2022, it is reduced, with a discount that covers only 60% of the admitted expenses.

The home bonus 2022 it remains unchanged and active until 2024, i.e. with a deduction or discount of 50% applicable to the maximum expenditure of 96,000 euros and valid for most of the interior and exterior renovations.

Finally, the mobile bonuses which is part of the restructuring bonuses, because it can only be used if building interventions have been carried out on the property for which the assets are purchased starting from the previous year. This incentive which consists of a deduction of 50%, but decreases its amounts because the maximum allowable expense is now 10,000 euros and the maximum deduction of 5,000 euros.