Restructuring bonus 2022, extension in the budget law – idealista / news

Latest news on the 2022 restructuring bonus. We will be there extension not only to next year, but until 2024. The latest confirms it budget law which however took away the possibility for the restructuring bonus with 50% deduction to opt for it discount on invoice and credit transfer, as it happened in 2021, while i requirements access remain the same.

Restructuring bonus 50% extension 2022

There will be an extension for the 50% restructuring bonus not only for the 2022, but until 2024. In the absence of the extension, the tax deduction would be dropped to 36% pbecause the building renovation bonus now it is structural, as included in the TUIR in art. 16 bis.

Until 31 December 2024 it will therefore be possible to deduct the expenses incurred for the building renovation of your property with a 50% personal income tax discount and a maximum spending limit of 96 thousand euros. Starting from 2025, the deduction should return to 36%.

In 2021, for the restructuring bonus and for other home bonuses the possibility of opting in addition to the deduction in tax return, also for it discount on invoice or credit transfer. But at least of changes during the parliamentary passage ofl draft budget law 2022 this possibility does not seem contemplated.

How the restructuring bonus works

The renovation or renovations bonus is a deduction of 50% of the expenses incurred for the building renovation of buildings or common parts of condominiums.

Please note that the works admitted to the restructuring bonus are:

ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, restoration, conservative rehabilitation and building renovation work carried out on common parts of residential buildings, i.e. on condominiums (interventions indicated in letters a), b), c) and d) of article 3 of Presidential Decree 380/2001) ;

extraordinary maintenance interventions, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation carried out on individual residential real estate units of any cadastral category, including rural ones and appurtenances (interventions listed in letters b), c) and d) of article 3 of Presidential Decree 380/2001).

The ordinary maintenance works for which the restructuring bonus is recognized are: