Restructuring bonus, how does the credit transfer work?

14/12/2021 – How does the credit transfer work after the Anti-fraud Decree? Who must communicate the option in case of facilitated interventions with the restructuring bonus?

These questions were answered by the Revenue Agency on Fisco Oggi.

Restructuring bonus and credit transfer

A taxpayer contacted the Agency to find out who should communicate the credit transfer for the building renovation afterwards the innovations introduced by the Anti-Fraud Decree which, among other things, has extended the obligation to apply for a compliance visa.

Restructuring bonus, how credit transfer works

The Revenue Agency explained that, in order to exercise the option for the transfer of credit or for the discount on the invoice, it is necessary to electronically transmit the new communication model approved with provision of 12 November 2021.

There communication must be done:

– for the interventions carried out on individual real estate units, exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency or through the telematic channels of the Agency;

– for the interventions carried out on common parts of buildings, by the person who issues the compliance visa or by the condominium administrator, directly or by making use of an intermediary.

If, on the other hand, the assignment of the credit must be communicated in relation to residual unused installments, the sending must be made exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, both for the interventions carried out on the real estate units and for those carried out on the common parts of a building.

Finally, the Agency recalled that the communication must be sent by March 16 of the year following that of incurring the expenses for which the option is exercised.