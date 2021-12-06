Restructuring bonus, how the transfer of the deduction works

06/12/2021 – How does the restructuring bonus work in case of sale of the renovated property? Is the deduction automatically passed on to the buyer or can the seller, who paid the costs for the work, continue to use it?

These questions were answered by the Revenue Agency on Fisco Oggi.

Renovation bonus, doubt

A taxpayer asked the following question.

“After selling the house on which I carried out building renovations, I learned that the missing installments of the tax deductions pass to the buyer. Is it true that by making a private agreement between myself and the buyer (who agrees) I can continue to ask for the deductions? “

Restructuring bonus and transfer of the deduction

The Revenue Agency explained that, according to current legislation, in the event of the sale of the property on which the interventions were carried out, the deduction not used in whole or in part is transferred for the remaining tax periods, except different agreement of the parties, to the natural person buyer of the real estate unit.

If the sales contract does not provide for anything in this regard, the seller may retain the right to take advantage of the unused deductions if the contracting parties formalize and sign this will in an authenticated private agreement by the notary or other authorized public official.

In the authenticated private agreement, it must be specified that the agreement to leave the seller the right to continue to take advantage of the tax concessions existed from the date of the deed.