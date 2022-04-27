Restructuring of the IT management JCE will go without an oversight commission

Through resolution number 09/2022, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) ordered the restructuring of its national information technology directorate; this new structure is headed by the plenary session of the electoral body that presides Román Jáquez Liranzo, followed by the IT director, Johnny Rivera.

The directorate has six subdirectorates below, which are project management, quality management, civil, administrative and financial registry software engineering; identity and electoral software engineering; technological infrastructure and information security.

The Project Management subdirectorate will be made up of the following areas: Systems and platform change management; Analysis of processes and services; Formulation and Evaluation; and Project Management.

However, there is one element that was left out by the JCE and what had been requested by the political parties was the creation of a participation commission or an oversight committee to monitor the performance of the leadership; thus rejecting in the articles of its resolution the official petitions made by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD).

“The Central Electoral Board, through its Plenary, valued the considerations and opinions expressed by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), who in its request deposited through the Secretary of this body, on February 21, 2022, welcomed the initiative of this institution regarding the restructuring process of the information technology department and made the following four petitions: i) accompaniment of observers so that they participate in the restructuring process; b) definition of the model or method of voting, scrutiny and electoral computation: c) definition of the roles and scope of the deputy directors who are appointed: and d) opposition to the alleged continuity of the two provisionally appointed deputy directors. These petitions have been rejected by the Plenary Session of the Central Electoral Board, by virtue of the considerations on these aspects contained in this resolution”, highlights the second article of the resolution.

In the recitals of the document, the JCE He explained the reasons why he rejected the parties’ request because the electoral law already empowers the delegates as a form of accompanying commission.

“The Plenary has valued the right that assists each of the recognized political organizations to participate in the preparation of the electoral processes, which includes a duty of information in charge of this body regarding the decisions that concern the organization of the elections. That, in this sense, the Plenary is kind enough to inform the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), that the decisions and actions of an institutional nature that this body deems necessary, can be communicated through its political and technical delegates, accredited before this body, as provided by the article 153 of Law 15-19on the Electoral Regime, which regulates the functions of the delegates and technical observers, disposing on the matter”, states the resolution.

Article 153 on the functions of the delegates indicates that it is their responsibility, in a general sense, to represent the parties that have designated them before the respective electoral bodies. Any communication, request, claim, protest, challenge or appeal may be presented through said delegates, unless the competent bodies of the represented parties adopt and communicate other decisions by virtue of their statutory provisions. All communications, notifications, citations or notices of any kind that the electoral boards must direct to the matches recognized will be validly made in the person or postal address of the corresponding delegate, unless the law determines another procedure for it.

The second paragraph of that article states that the political parties that had obtained 1.5% or more of the valid votes cast in the last ordinary general elections may accredit, each one, a technical observer in the JCE Data Processing Center, with access to all the technical information produced or processed by said dependency. These observers perform their duties in accordance with the regulations of the Central Electoral Board. The recognized political parties that have not obtained 1.5% of the valid votes cast in the last ordinary general elections, will not have the right to representation before said instance.

On February 9, he presented it at a public hearing to political and technical delegates of the parties, political groups and movements, the proposal to restructure the Informatics Directorate. In that same public hearing, the delegates expressed that they agreed with that proposal but that they understood that the political parties should have, although they stated that they would accept the term granted by the electoral body to show their official opinions, which expires in March .