restyling is coming

SOUTH AMERICAN PREVIEW – The first information on the renewed version of the Jeep Renegade, thanks to the image spread by the local division of the American house to whet the curiosity. Also confirmed the presentation in the first quarter of 2022, while in Italy it should arrive in dealerships by next year.

DETAILED CHANGES – But what will change for this second restyling from the Jeep Renegade, launched in the now distant 2014? On an aesthetic level, the changes should essentially focus on the front, where new headlights that are not completely round but “cut” in the upper part and a redesigned fascia should be placed. Changes to the headlights and bumper are also expected behind. As can be seen from the image, the basic shapes of the car remain unchanged.

ALL NEW INSIDE – Perhaps the passenger compartment will undergo the most significant changes. In fact, as with its big sister Compass, the Jeep could renew completely the dashboard to improve its quality and functionality, also adopting the Uconnect 5 multimedia system and the steering wheel that we find on the Compass.

IS THE NEW 1.5 COMING? – On a mechanical level, the Jeep Brazil confirms the presence of the T270 engine, that is the 4-cylinder turbo 1.300 of the Firefly family which, however, in Europe could be replaced by the new one Firefly T5, a 4-cylinder turbo 1.5 which will also be used by other models based on the same platform as the Renegade, the Small Wide, such as Fiat 500X, Alfa Romeo Tonale and Fiat Tipo. The new engine should also replace the 3-cylinder 1.0 and be offered in two versions with 130 and 160 HP, and also be used for the plug-in hybrid version which, currently, is the only one to offer all-wheel drive.