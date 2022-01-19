Restyling of the INTRASTAT 2022 models

The summary lists on the one hand, those of the intra-community purchases of goods and services and, on the other, those of intra-community supplies of goods, with the further novelty represented by the introduction of the new model INTRA1-sexies, reserved for intra-community transfers of goods under the call-off stock, which will be the subject of a subsequent study.

Presentation of the INTRA 2-bis and INTRA 2-quater models

With provision no. 194409/2017, the Customs and Monopolies Agency had established that the summary lists relating to the intra-community purchases of goods (INTRA 2-bis form) must be presented, for statistical purposes only, by VAT payers who, in at least one of the previous four quarters, have made intra-community purchases of goods for an amount equal to or greater than 200,000 euros. In that case, the presentation of the lists was mandatory and had monthly periodicity, without prejudice to faculty, for economic operators, to continue to present the INTRA 2-bis model with quarterly frequency in the event that the monetary limit is not reached.

The Customs and Monopoly Agency, with resolution no. 493869/2021, has:

– high there exemption threshold from the mandatory presentation of the INTRA 2-bis form, providing that the taxable persons submit the summary lists of the intra-community purchases of goods with reference to monthly periods if the total quarterly amount of the purchases is, for at least one of the previous four quarters, equal to or greater than 350,000 euros;

– abolished there presentation of the INTRA 2-bis model with quarterly.

For the summary lists of “generic” services purchased from taxable persons of other Member States (INTRA 2-quater form), determination no. 493869 / RU of 2021 has:

– maintained the exemption threshold remains unchanged from the mandatory presentation of the INTRA 2-quater form, which according to provision no. 194409 / D / 2017 is envisaged for taxable persons who, in at least one of the previous four quarters, have made purchases of the aforementioned services for an amount equal to or greater than 100,000 euros;

– abolished there presentation of the INTRA 2-quater model with quarterly.

Content of the INTRA 1-bis model

The innovations introduced by resolution no. 493869 / RU of 2021 for the summary lists of intra-community sales of goods concern:

– the compilation of the columns relating to the “nature of the transaction“And”Combined Nomenclature“;

– the introduction of a new column relating to the “Country of origin of the goods“.

The data relating to the “nature of the transaction“(Columns 5 and 6) must be reported in accordance with unbundling referred to in columns A and B of the new Table B reported in the instructions referred to in Annex XI.

In particular:

– the taxable persons who carried out in the previous year, or in the case of the commencement of intra-community exchanges, presume to carry out, in the current year, a value of shipments or arrivals exceeding 20 million euros, indicate the data relating to the nature of the transaction in accordance with the 2-digit breakdown (columns A and B), referred to in Table B;

– all other subjects can indicate the data relating to the nature of the transaction in accordance with the 1-digit breakdown (column A), as was the case previously; alternatively, you can still choose to provide a greater degree of detail, in accordance with the 2-digit breakdown (columns A and B) in Table B.

In application of the provisions of the implementing regulation no. 2020/1197 / UE, for the shipments worth less than 1,000 euros it is possible to fill in the INTRA 1-bis form without unbundling from the Combined Nomenclature, using the unique code “99500000“(Column 7).

For statistical purposes, it was addition the information relating to the Country of origin of the goods (column 15). In particular, the correspondent ISO code must be identified according to the following criteria:

– the goods entirely obtained or produced in a single Member State or country or territory they originate in that Member State or country or territory;

– the goods the production of which concerns more than one Member State or country or territory are considered to originate in the Member State or country or territory in which they were subjected tolast substantial transformation or processing, economically justified, carried out in a company equipped for this purpose, which has led to the manufacture of a new product or which represents an important stage in the manufacturing process. The origin of non-Community goods is determined in accordance with the provisions of the Union Customs Code laying down the rules of origin.

Content of the INTRA 2-bis model

With regard to the information content of the summary lists of intra-community purchases of goods, resolution no. 493869 / D / 2021 provided that they should no longer be indicated, by obligation, the information relating to:

– at the Status of the supplier (column 2);

– to the VAT code of the supplier (column 3);

– to the amount of currency transactions (column 5).

As for the INTRA 1-bis form, the methods for filling in columns 6 and 7 relating to the “nature of the transaction“And in column 8 of”Combined Nomenclature“.

Content of the INTRA 2-quater model

Finally, determination no. 493869 / RU of 2021 intervened on the content of the summary lists of the provision of “generic” services purchased from taxable persons of other Member States envisaged, providing that they should no longer be indicated, by obligation, the information relating to:

– to the VAT code of the supplier (column 3);

– to the amount of currency transactions (column 5);

– at the delivery mode (column 9);

– at the method of collection (column 10);

– to the Country of payment (column 11).

