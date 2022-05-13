RESULT Chivas vs Atlas | Atlas defeated Chivas 2-1 in the Clásico Tapatío for the 2022 Liguilla | SUMMARY AND GOALS by Jeremy Márquez and Cristian Calderón | SPORT-TOTAL
Atlas took advantage of Chivas in the quarterfinals of the Torneo Clausura 2022 of MX League this Thursday at Akron Stadium, where they won 1-2 as a visitor thanks to a double by Jeremy Márquez. Cristian Calderón discounted the difference and gave a glimmer of hope to ‘Flock’, who now must seek a comeback away from home.
CHIVAS 1-2 ATLAS | SUMMARY AND GOALS
GOAL BY CRISTIAN CALDERÓN
MARQUEZ DOUBLE
JEREMY MÁRQUEZ GOAL
CHIVAS VS ATLAS | CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
- goats: Jiménez, Cisneros, Mier, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Calderón, Torres, Beltrán, Pérez, Alvarado, Vega.
- Atlas: Vargas, Abella, Aguilera, Nervo, Reyes, Chala, Zaldívar, Rocha, Márquez, Quiñones and Furch.
CHIVAS 1-2 ATLAS: MINUTE BY MINUTE
The ‘Sacred Flock’ comes from beating Pumas UNAM 4-1 in the playoffs, a victory that gave them the right to play in the ‘Big Party’. From the hand of interim DT Ricardo Cadena, those from Guadalajara have found some regularity and have chained five wins in a row.
The ‘Foxes’, meanwhile, directly accessed this stage by finishing in the third box of the regular stage with 27 points. Anderson Santamaría’s team will seek to obtain a positive result thinking about the revenge in Jalisco.
CHIVAS VS. ATLAS: GAME SCHEDULE
- Mexico – 9:05 p.m.
- Peru – 9:05 p.m.
- Ecuador – 9:05 p.m.
- Colombia – 9:05 p.m.
- Bolivia – 9:05 p.m.
- Venezuela – 9:05 p.m.
- Chile – 9:05 p.m.
- Paraguay – 9:05 p.m.
- United States – 9:05 p.m.
- Argentina – 10:05 p.m.
- Uruguay – 10:05 p.m.
- Brazil – 10:05 p.m.
WHERE AND HOW TO SEE CHIVAS VS. ATLAS LIVE? TV CHANNELS
You can follow the transmission of the Clásico Tapatío on TV through the signals of TV Azteca, Azteca Deportes, TUDN and Channel 5.
CHIVAS VS. ATLAS: HISTORY
At an official level, both teams have faced each other 44 times, leaving a balance of 20 wins for Chivas de Guadalajara, 12 for Atlas and 12 draws. Check out their latest duels below.
- March 2022 | Atlas 1-1 Chivas
- October 2021 | Chivas 0-1 Atlas
- April 2021 | Atlas 0-1 Chivas
- October 2020 | Chivas 3-2 Atlas
- March 2020 | Atlas 1-2 Chivas