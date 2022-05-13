RESULT Chivas vs Atlas | Atlas defeated Chivas 2-1 in the Clásico Tapatío for the 2022 Liguilla | SUMMARY AND GOALS by Jeremy Márquez and Cristian Calderón | SPORT-TOTAL

Atlas took advantage of Chivas in the quarterfinals of the Torneo Clausura 2022 of MX League this Thursday at Akron Stadium, where they won 1-2 as a visitor thanks to a double by Jeremy Márquez. Cristian Calderón discounted the difference and gave a glimmer of hope to ‘Flock’, who now must seek a comeback away from home.

goats: Jiménez, Cisneros, Mier, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Calderón, Torres, Beltrán, Pérez, Alvarado, Vega.

Jiménez, Cisneros, Mier, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Calderón, Torres, Beltrán, Pérez, Alvarado, Vega. Atlas: Vargas, Abella, Aguilera, Nervo, Reyes, Chala, Zaldívar, Rocha, Márquez, Quiñones and Furch.

The ‘Sacred Flock’ comes from beating Pumas UNAM 4-1 in the playoffs, a victory that gave them the right to play in the ‘Big Party’. From the hand of interim DT Ricardo Cadena, those from Guadalajara have found some regularity and have chained five wins in a row.

The ‘Foxes’, meanwhile, directly accessed this stage by finishing in the third box of the regular stage with 27 points. Anderson Santamaría’s team will seek to obtain a positive result thinking about the revenge in Jalisco.

At an official level, both teams have faced each other 44 times, leaving a balance of 20 wins for Chivas de Guadalajara, 12 for Atlas and 12 draws. Check out their latest duels below.

March 2022 | Atlas 1-1 Chivas

October 2021 | Chivas 0-1 Atlas

April 2021 | Atlas 0-1 Chivas

October 2020 | Chivas 3-2 Atlas

March 2020 | Atlas 1-2 Chivas