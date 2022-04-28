Result Mexico vs. Guatemalan | Mexico and Guatemala drew goalless in a warm-up friendly | SUMMARY | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

As preparation for World Cup Qatar 2022, Mexico will face Guatemala in an international friendly to be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The match is scheduled for this Wednesday, April 27 from 7:00 p.m. (Peruvian and Mexican time) and will be broadcast by TUDN (Channel 5) and TV Azteca Deportes, while you can follow minute by minute on the website of Trade.

ALIGNMENT MEXICO VS GUATEMALA

Mexico: Acevedo, Aguirre, Álvarez, Angulo, Reyes, Chávez, Córdova, Sánchez, Alvarado, Zendejas and Giménez.

Acevedo, Aguirre, Álvarez, Angulo, Reyes, Chávez, Córdova, Sánchez, Alvarado, Zendejas and Giménez. Guatemala: Hagen, Jiménez, Gordillo, Pinto, Morales, Castellanos, Saravia, Lezcano, Mejía, Galindo and Betancourth.

MEXICO-GUATEMALA: minute by minute

The Mexican team, for this commitment, will not be able to count on the substitute bench with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) reported that the coach will not travel to the United States because he “has not yet been discharged from the last surgical intervention.”

The Aztecs achieved their qualification for the World Cup with certain setbacks, but will finally be present in Qatar after occupying one of the first places in the Concacaf Octagonal Final.

Because it is not a FIFA Date, Mexico will bet on young players like Jonathan Gómez who plays for Real Sociedad and Marcelo Flores from Arsenal, both with special permission from their clubs.

The rival on duty, Guatemala, begins its preparation thinking about the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Luis Fernando Tena.

SUMMONED FROM MEXICO FOR THE FRIENDLY

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo and David Ochoa

Defenses: Erick Aguirre, Kevin Álvarez, Jesús Angulo, Jonathan Gómez, Luis Olivas, Arturo Ortiz, Israel Reyes

Media: Fernando Beltrán, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez, Erik Lira, Roberto Alvarado, Sebastián Córdova, Marcelo Flores

Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Santiago Giménez and Eduardo Aguirre

MEXICO VS. GUATEMALA: GAME SCHEDULE

Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador – 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia, Venezuela, United States, Chile and Paraguay – 7:00 p.m.

Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil – 9:00 p.m.

MEXICO VS. GUATEMALA LIVE: WHERE TO SEE IT

The transmission of the friendly match will be in charge of the signals of TUDN (Channel 5), TV Azteca Deportes or Azteca 7 or Channel 7.

CALENDAR OF THE MEXICAN NATIONAL TEAM HEADING TO QATAR 2022

After the international friendly against Guatemala, the ‘Tri’ will have to wait a month to have action again, given that on May 28 they will measure forces against Nigeria.

Later, on June 2, they will collide with Uruguay and, three days later, the same with Ecuador. Finally, on the 11th they start their participation in the Nations League against Suriname. Then, on the 14th, it collides with Jamaica.