Result Serrano vs. Taylor | Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano to retain her lightweight world titles | SUMMARY | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, two of the best boxers in the world, make history by leading a billboard for the first time in the legendary Madison Square Garden. At stake will be Taylor’s WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring lightweight world titles. The fight will be on Saturday, April 30.

Taylor vs. Serrano: minute by minute

Taylor, of Irish nationality, is the favorite for the clash due to her experience, but she will have possibly the best rival in her entire career, the Puerto Rican world champion in seven divisions, Amanda Serrano. The Puerto Rican has a streak of 28 fights without knowing defeats, his last fall was in 2012.

For his part, Taylor was an Olympic gold medalist in London 2012. His professional debut came in 2016 and he won the WBA lightweight world title in 2017. Then there were wins against rivals in the IBF, WBO, WBC and TheRing. She knows no defeats as a professional.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: schedules in the world

Mexico – 6:30 p.m.

Peru – 6:30 p.m.

Colombia – 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador – 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela – 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 7:30 p.m.

Chile – 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay – 8:30 p.m.

Argentina – 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 8:30 p.m.

Brazil – 8:30 p.m.

Spain – 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Which channel broadcasts the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

The fight will be broadcast online by the DAZN streaming platform, on its website and its application. You can also follow all the incidents of the fight in El Comercio.

With Taylor and Serrano in the prime of their careers, anticipation is high for what pundits consider to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

full billboard

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith – Super Welterweight

Francon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos – for WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena – for WBC international flyweight title

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez – Welterweight

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston – Semi-Complete

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker – for WBA continental Americas middleweight title

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis – pen